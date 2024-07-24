Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman discuss coaching continuity in NFL

Before the Eagles' first training camp practice on Wednesday morning, head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman spoke with the media.

The topic of turnover with the Eagles' coordinators, with a new OC and DC in Philadelphia this year, was brought up. This has continuously been a note during the Jalen Hurts era, as he will be with his fourth offensive coordinator in five seasons with Kellen Moore now operating as the team's play-caller. Hurts has expressed the difficulty that's brought in the past.

To Roseman, lack of continuity is natural aspect of the modern NFL with turnover along coaching staffs.

"The hardest point about continuity in the NFL from a front office or a coaching staff is that, you win, you lose people. You lose, you lose people," Roseman said in regards to the league at large.

"It's really hard to keep a lot of good people in place for a long period of time. This isn't about Jalen, just in general. It's just probably a little different than other industries," Roseman continued.

"Everything we do as far as changes we make in the staff, changes we make to your offense, defense is all for what we believe is good for our team and will help us. Even staffs that have the same play-caller, they tweak things year in and year out because if you stay still in this league, this league will catch up to you quickly," Sirianni said regarding coaching changes.

"There are things that we've done well in the past that we'll continue to do. There are things that are going to be new tweaks and new things and new things completely."

When Hurts finally did have a coordinator for a second-consecutive season, he had his best year as a pro in 2022 with Shane Steichen operating as OC. After a Super Bowl appearance, Steichen left to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Brian Johnson was bumped up from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator in 2023 and the Eagles' offense grew terribly stale, as Johnson lasted just one year in the position.

Still, this is the NFL. You play the cards you're dealt as a quarterback. Some situations are more fortunate than others, but Hurts has all the tools and the offensive supporting cast to thrive with a brand-new play-caller in town.

That brings things back to Moore. He's here now, but for how long? If the Eagles look like their 2022 selves this season, there's a good chance that Moore gets an opportunity to be a head coach elsewhere. That would necessitate a new OC in 2025 and a new primary play caller. Conversely, if the Eagles flame out this fall, they'll be looking for a new OC to shake things up once again or perhaps even a new head coach outright.

These are the issues that are presented when you have a "CEO" head coach like Sirianni is. He's not in charge of the offense, so it's going to continue to be a rotating bunch based on a cycle of highs and lows. It's a tough situation to be in, but Sirianni has a .667 winning percentage with the Birds. The roster has been ultra talented, but that's not easy to replace.

The 2024 season will be a transition year for the Eagles' offensive playbook and, regardless of success or failure, that might be the case year-to-year going forward as long as this remains Sirianni's team.

