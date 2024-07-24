Eagles training camp game ball: A.J. Brown looks to be dominant once again in 2024

The Eagles' first training camp practice of 2024 is in the books. All last summer here at PhillyVoice, we handed out an offensive and defensive game ball for each practice. That tradition continues this year. Jalen Hurts had a strong day, but it makes little sense to give the game ball to the QB when we spend an entire article breaking down his play. I'm going with a superstar wideout on offense and a surprising rookie on defense...

Offensive game ball: A.J. Brown

In the three camps that I've covered Brown, he's been the Eagles' most consistent practice player. Now, it's harder to evaluate line play and the running game in practice with no live tackling. It's a place for receivers to shine if they're good enough and, oh, Brown is certainly good enough as a top-three wideout in the entire sport.

After inking a monster contract extension this offseason, Brown looked the part of a dominant force on Wednesday. He caught everything thrown his way on a variety of expertly run comeback routes. Everything simply looks easier for the Eagles when the ball goes Brown's way.

The Eagles' passing game was a little vanilla overall in the first training camp practice, but the Hurts-to-Brown connection looked as sharp as ever.

Defensive game ball: Jalyx Hunt

Going into Wednesday morning's practice, I certainly did not have Hunt on my early list of someone who would win game ball, but on a solid-if-unspectacular day for the defense overall, Hunt's pure motor and energy stood out. He was blowing guys up. Backup tight ends chipping to help on him did little to slow him down.

Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Jalyx Hunt #58 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up during practice at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 24, 2024.

He had burst through the line of scrimmage in the run game in particular, which is important. The Eagles are thinner than usual among their pass-rushers. They're not as strong as they once were on the edge when it comes to run defense. That aspect of the game is a clear weakness for both Bryce Huff and Josh Sweat. Could Hunt crack defensive coordinator's rotation with some feistiness there? Putting the cart before the horse for a rookie out Houston Christian is unwise, but the Eagles thought enough of Hunt to use a third-round pick on him. Hunt was more of a development selection than most third-rounders, but Day 2 picks are supposed to have semblance of an impact early.

It's just one practice, but he's very much now on my radar this summer. I'd like to see how he fares in 1-on-1 drills against the likes of Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson in the coming days and weeks.

MORE: Jalen Hurts watch on Day 1 of training camp

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader