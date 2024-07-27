Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles' offense keeps it short for camp's third practice

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense are three training camp practices in as what's projected to be a high-powered unit continues to get familiar and take shape.

Here's how they looked during Saturday morning's session down at the NovaCare Complex...

11-on-11s, midfield

1) Hurts gets things rolling on a quick out to receiver Devonta Smith for a couple of yards.

2) Hurts drops back, then fires high to receiver A.J. Brown, who reaches up along the left sideline and comes down with it.

3) The pocket collapses on Hurts as he pivots out of it then takes off toward the left sideline for a quick couple of yards.

4) A hand-off to running back Kenny Gainwell that goes up the middle for about 4-5 yards.

5) Hurts steps up in the pocket then keeps it on a run up the gut.

6) Hurts rifles a dart right to Smith on a quick post for the completion.

7) Hurts fakes the hand-off to a running back Saquon Barkley stretching out wide right, while the quarterback holds on to the ball to turn the corner left.

8) Hurts takes his reads then checks down to Gainwell to end the first wave.

Series 1 passing results: 4/4

11-on-11s, back around own 30

9) A hand-off to Barkley gets taken up the middle for a few yards.

10) Hurts, from the gun, runs play action and dumps it back off to Barkley for a few more.

11) Hurts takes the snap and waits for something to develop. He starts stepping up toward the line of scrimmage then tucks it and runs once he sees the open field in front of him.

12) Hurts checks it down to Gainwell on a quick out route.

13) Hurts tucks and runs on the snap toward the left sideline for a few yards.

14) False start.

15) Hurts takes his reads but finds nothing as the pocket collapses in on him. He starts rolling right then tosses one up for receiver John Ross cutting back toward the sideline. Ross goes up for it and lands on his toes just within bounds for the completion, salvaging the play and ending wave 2.

Series 2 passing results: 3/3

7-on-7s

16) With no rush, Hurts could work from a comfortable pocket with all the time in the world. He starts this set with a completion to Smith on a quick out.

17) Hurts hits Brown on a cutback for a chunk of yards.

18) Hurts completes one to receiver Britain Covey on a post over the middle.

19) Hurts waits then goes for the check down to Grant Calcaterra by the right sideline, but he throws it just a bit too high and out of the tight end's reach. Incomplete. 3/4

20) Hurts checks it to rookie running back Will Shipley with open space down the left sideline for a decent chunk of yards.

21) Hurts goes for Smith on a cutback to the left sideline, but with cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on his back, Smith couldn't haul it in to close out wave 3.

Series 3 passing results: 4/6

11-on-11s, midfield, live scenarios

22) With head coach Nick Sirianni on the megaphone calling out the situations and keeping score, Hurts begins the set with a quick laser thrown to tight end Dallas Goedert by the right sideline.

23) Hurts drops back, but pressure closes in, and he tries to cut away. Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo tags him for the sack. Hurts did get a throw off before the play was blown dead, tossing the ball up for Smith along the left sideline for the 50-50 chance against cornerback Kelee Ringo. Smith did come down with it in an impressive effort that wowed the camp crowd (albeit with a pull or two of Ringo's jersey), but it just didn't register for anything.

24) The pocket collapses again and Hurts is forced to run out toward the right sideline for whatever yards he could grab. The defensive line was extremely aggressive during this set – or at least as much as you can be in shorts and shells.

25) A quick check to Gainwell does some chip damage.

26) On the snap, pressure closes in on Hurts once more. This time second-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter comes up with the tag for the sack.

27) Given a 3rd and long situation for the final play, Hurts opts to turn the corner and run, but doesn't get anywhere close to the first-down marker. The defensive front did well to force his hand for this round.

Series 4 passing results: 2/2, 2 sacks

Saturday passing totals: 13/15, 2 sacks

Much of Saturday's reps, especially among the first team, consisted of safer, more short-yardage minded plays.

Overall, there was nothing particularly show-stopping, but we'll see where Hurts and the Eagles pick back up going into next week.

