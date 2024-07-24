Eagles 2024 training camp battle tracker

At the start of Eagles training camp, there are a half dozen battles to be won or lost over the next month or so. Here we'll keep track of each of those battles and add analysis after each practice.

✔️ = Good day

🚀 = Great day

🚨 = Alarming day

❌ = No longer a contender

✅ = Camp battle won

The combatants: Tyler Steen, Mekhi Becton, Matt Hennessy, and Trevor Keegan

Pre-camp favorite: Steen

After transitioning from his more familiar college position at OT to OG as a rookie last year, Steen lost a camp battle for the starting RG job last year to Cam Jurgens. He is the favorite this year, but will have to fend off a number of other players for the starting job.

Steen's biggest challenger is Becton, who was the 11th overall pick in 2020, and who is getting a clean slate in Philly after a disappointing four years with the Jets. Becton is a flawed player, but has upside because he is a behemoth with intriguing power and athleticism. Hennessy, Keegan, and Max Scharping are longshots.

Starting RG 7/24 7/25 7/27 7/29 7/30 Tyler Steen

Mekhi Becton Matt Hennessy Trevor Keegan



• 7/24:



Starting cornerback opposite Darius Slay, and starting slot corner

The combatants: Quinyon Mitchell, Isaiah Rodgers, Kelee Ringo, Cooper DeJean, and Avonte Maddox

Pre-camp favorite: Mitchell

Slay will be the Eagles' CB1 for the fifth straight season, while Mitchell, the Eagles' first round pick in 2024, will compete with a handful of other players for the CB2 spot. Rodgers and Ringo both had good showing during spring practices and are legitimate contenders.

Cooper will be in the mix both in the slot and on the outside, but more likely the slot. His primary competition in the slot will be Maddox, who is kinda/sorta the incumbent, and Mitchell, if he doesn't win the CB2 job.

CB2 7/24 7/25 7/27 7/29 7/30 Quinyon Mitchell

Isaiah Rodgers Kelee Ringo Cooper DeJean 🚨 Avonte Maddox



• 7/24: DeJean will start camp on the NFI list with a hamstring injury, and is expected to miss three weeks.

Linebacker (both spots) The combatants: Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. Pre-camp favorites: White and Baun White is an undersized linebacker at 6'0, 237, but his best trait as a pro has perhaps been his ability as a blitzer, as he has 23 career sacks. It will be interesting to see if Vic Fangio can get the most of White's unique abilities. I have him penciled in as a Week 1 starter, but we'll wait for the beginning of training camp to confirm that.

Baun was something of an edge rusher / off-ball linebacker hybrid during his time in New Orleans. It was expected that he would be playing more on the edge, but he consistently lined up at first-team off-ball linebacker opposite White during spring practices.

Dean missed some of OTAs as he continued to recover from the foot injury suffered during the 2023 season. When he was able to participate more extensively during a June minicamp, Dean played on the second-team defense behind White and Baun. Was that a demotion, or were the Eagles easing him back in after returning from his injury? We'll get a better answer to that when training camp begins.

And finally, there's Trotter, a fifth-round rookie who is unlikely to start, but we'll include him here since it's not as if the Eagles have star players ahead of him. Linebacker 7/24 7/25 7/27 7/29 7/30 Devin White

Zack Baun Nakobe Dean Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.

• 7/24: Third wide receiver

The combatants: Parris Campbell, Britain Covey, John Ross, Ainias Smith, and Johnny Wilson Pre-camp favorite: Campbell Covey and Smith best fit the profile of the classic slot receiver, in that they're both smaller, shifty guys. However, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are both weapons out of the slot in addition to the outside, so it's not imperative that the WR3 fits the classic slot receiver profile. When the Eagles signed a big receiver in Julio Jones last season, for example, he quickly became the WR3, even if that didn't exactly pan out.

Campbell is a speedster (4.31 40 once upon a time) who does not play like a speedster (career 9.3 yards per catch). He got the most first-team reps among this group of players during spring practices, so that's why we're calling him the favorite. Ross is another speedster (4.22 at the Combine) who busted with the Bengals.

The wildcard is Wilson, a 6'6, 233-pound freak of nature whose hands need to improve in the NFL. There's also a decent chance the Eagles will add a player to this mix at some point during camp. WR3 7/24 7/25 7/27 7/29 7/30 Parris Campbell

Britain Covey John Ross Ainias Smith Johnny Wilson

• 7/24: No. 2 quarterback The combatants: Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee Pre-camp favorite: Pickett This offseason, the Eagles traded the equivalent of a fourth-round pick for Pickett, who was a Steelers first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started 12 games both in 2022 and 2023, with a 7-5 record in each season.

McKee is a second-year player who has not yet appeared in a regular season game, but who played well in 2023 training camp, the 2023 preseason games, and 2024 spring practices. No. 3 Quarterback 7/24 7/25 7/27 7/29 7/30 Kenny Pickett

Tanner McKee



• 7/24: Kick/punt returner The combatants: Britain Covey, Cooper DeJean, Will Shipley, Ainias Smith, Isaiah Rodgers Pre-camp favorite: Covey (PR), Rodgers (KR) Covey will return punts as long as he makes the team. The kick returner battle will be interesting to watch since the NFL has a bunch of new kick return rules. KR/PR 7/24 7/25 7/27 7/29 7/30 Britain Covey

Cooper DeJean

Will Shipley Ainias Smith Isaiah Rodgers

• 7/24:

