Eagles trade for WR Jahan Dotson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday morning that they have traded with the Washington Commanders for wide receiver Jahan Dotson. The terms of the deal:

Eagles get Commanders get WR Jahan Dotson 3rd round pick, 2025 5th round pick, 2025 7th round pick, 2025 7th round pick



The Eagles currently hold two third-round picks — their own, and from Miami. The Commanders will get the better of those two picks.

Dotson was the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. His stats for his first two years in the NFL:

Jahan Dotson Rec Yards YPC TD 2022 35 523 14.9 7 2023 49 518 10.6 4



He had his best game as a pro against the Eagles last season, when he caught 8 of 10 targets for 108 yards and a game-tying TD with seconds remaining.

The Eagles' need to trade for a wide receiver became obvious during training camp, when the team clearly did not have a receiver ready to step into a starting role, either at WR3, or even worse, at WR2 should A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith go down.

Dotson is undersized and doesn't possess great athleticism, but he has decent speed.

However, coming out of college he was considered to be a polished route runner with outstanding hands, hence his selection in the first round.

He will almost certainly start at WR3 for the Eagles in 2024.

We'll have more on Dotson soon.

