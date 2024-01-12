More Sports:

January 12, 2024

Four Eagles named to the 2023 All-Pro Team

Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, A.J. Brown and Jake Elliott were All-Pro selections for the 2023 season.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jason-Kelce-Lane-Johnson-Eagles-All-Pro Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Eagles All-Pro offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce.

The 2023 NFL All-Pro Teams are now known and four Eagles were selected for the 2023 season.

The lone First-Team selection is Jason Kelce, his sixth time taking home First-Team All-Pro honors at center. Kelce continues to pad his rock-solid Hall of Fame case. Get ready for that gold jacket.

Three Eagles were Second-Team All-Pro selections. 

Lane Johnson was the Second-Team right tackle. Johnson had First-Team All-Pro selections in 2017 and 2022. This is his second Second-Team nod. His other came in 2021.

After a dominant season in which he put up 106 catches, 1,496 yards and seven touchdowns, A.J. Brown was a Second-Team All-Pro pick. Brown was a Second-Team All-Pro selection last season as well.

In his first ever All-Pro campaign, kicker Jake Elliott was a Second-Team selection. Elliott made 93.8 percent of kicks this season while being clutch time and time again.

These are deserved accolades and, health provide, the Eagles will need all four to come up big on Monday night against the Tampa Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. 

MORE: Eagles-Bucs playoff history

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

