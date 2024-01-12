Four Eagles named to the 2023 All-Pro Team

The 2023 NFL All-Pro Teams are now known and four Eagles were selected for the 2023 season.

The lone First-Team selection is Jason Kelce, his sixth time taking home First-Team All-Pro honors at center. Kelce continues to pad his rock-solid Hall of Fame case. Get ready for that gold jacket.

Three Eagles were Second-Team All-Pro selections.

Lane Johnson was the Second-Team right tackle. Johnson had First-Team All-Pro selections in 2017 and 2022. This is his second Second-Team nod. His other came in 2021.

After a dominant season in which he put up 106 catches, 1,496 yards and seven touchdowns, A.J. Brown was a Second-Team All-Pro pick. Brown was a Second-Team All-Pro selection last season as well.

In his first ever All-Pro campaign, kicker Jake Elliott was a Second-Team selection. Elliott made 93.8 percent of kicks this season while being clutch time and time again.

These are deserved accolades and, health provide, the Eagles will need all four to come up big on Monday night against the Tampa Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

