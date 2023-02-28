Eagles name Alex Tanney QB coach, plus other coaching staff updates

In addition to confirming reports that they have hired Brian Johnson to be their new offensive coordinator and Sean Desai to be their new defensive coordinator, the Philadelphia Eagles announced three other coaching staff updates.

Alex Tanney was promoted to QB coach

Tanney was an undrafted player out on Monmouth who played quarterback in the NFL for nine seasons, bouncing around between eight teams:

• Kansas City Chiefs (2012)

• Dallas Cowboys (2013)

• Cleveland Browns (2013)

• Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014)

• Tennessee Titans (2014–2015)

• Buffalo Bills (2015)

• Indianapolis Colts (2015)

• Tennessee Titans (2015–2017)

• New York Giants (2018–2020)

"When we brought Alex in, almost everyone on our staff had coached him," Nick Sirianni said. "I was with him in Kansas City in 2012. Shane [Steichen] was with him in Cleveland in 2013. Jason [Michael] and Kevin [Patullo] were with him in 2014 with Tennessee. And shoot, maybe he threw passes to Aaron [Moorehead]. He's been everywhere."



Tanney had 15 career pass attempts. After his playing days were over, he began his coaching career with the Eagles in 2021, and is quickly ascending.

• Philadelphia Eagles (2021): Offensive quality control coach

• Philadelphia Eagles (2022): Assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive assistant

• Philadelphia Eagles (2023–present): Quarterbacks coach

"What struck us was how smart he was and how hard he worked to stay on teams as the No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback," Sirianni said. "Even when we were in Kansas City, I still remember that Brian Daboll was having him do little projects for us to help us. You remember things like that, and I think the rest of the staff felt that as well.

"When we interviewed Alex for the quality control spot, he did everything he could to be ready for that job. He took a computer class to teach himself how to draw on Vizio, which we draw our pictures on. He made sure he could do the part of the job that he was going to do. I really admired that and he worked really hard at that. That's a thankless job. A lot of us have had that job and it's thankless, but he excelled at that job.

"And then we moved him into assistant quarterbacks, and he did some other things this year and he crushed that role too. I know in his mind he wants to eventually call plays and be a head football coach, but I know what he's going to do this year — exactly what he did the last two years, and he's going to kill his role and do everything he can do to help Jalen play better, to help us put together a plan, and work his butt off to do that. He's super smart, he connects with the players, and he's really worked to get everything he has, and I really admire that and I know he's going to be a great quarterback coach."

Marcus Brady was named Senior Offensive Assistant

Brady's coaching bio:

• Montreal Alouettes (2009–2011): Wide receivers coach

• Montreal Alouettes (2012): Offensive coordinator

• Toronto Argonauts (2013–2017): Offensive coordinator

• Indianapolis Colts (2018): Assistant quarterbacks coach

• Indianapolis Colts (2019–2020): Quarterbacks coach

• Indianapolis Colts (2021–2022): Offensive coordinator

• Philadelphia Eagles (2022–present): Offensive consultant

Brady actually succeeded Sirianni as the Colts' offensive coordinator after Sirianni became the Eagles' head coach. He was fired along with Frank Reich during the 2022 season, and subsequently hired by the Eagles as an offensive consultant.

T.J. Paganetti was named Run Game Specialist and Assistant Tight Ends Coach

Paganetti began his coaching career with the Eagles in 2013 under Chip Kelly and has had two separate stints with the team, in varying roles.

