Eagles game ball: Jalen Hurts holds strong to complete overtime winner vs. Bills

Nerve-racking, agonizing, and downright miserable at points, but yet again, another Eagles win.

After stumbling around against Josh Allen and the Bills for the better part of Sunday's downpour of a game down at the Linc, the Eagles clawed all the way back and found a way to beat Buffalo, 37-34, in overtime.

It took a lot, but they remain at an NFL-best 10-1 and notched yet another victory in their gauntlet of a stretch against all playoff contenders.

These were the names who helped make it happen, and the one's receiving the Week 12 edition of PhillyVoice's game ball honors:

Offense – Jalen Hurts

Once again, none of it looked pretty, but Jalen Hurts held strong and found yet another way.

In the pouring rain, the Eagles' offense – outside of its first scoring drive – had little going for it in the first half and fell into a 10-point hole, but coming back from the intermission, something slowly but surely clicked.

Hurts led three straight scoring drives – capped off by a perfect pass to Olamide Zaccheaus in the back of the end zone on a pivotal 3rd and 15 – to claw the Eagles into the lead.

Then in overtime, after Jake Elliott nailed a 59-yard field goal to keep the Birds alive and Buffalo scored three for the advantage, he put together the winning drive downfield, marked by a 12-yard walk-off trot into the end zone that instantly stood as one of 2023's defining moments.

Game. Set. Match.

Hurts went 18-31 passing for just 200 yards and an interception, but he did complete three touchdowns and ran for two more.

He didn't make all the passes, but he made the ones that mattered the most, for the result that mattered the most: an Eagles win.

Defense – James Bradberry

Josh Allen slipped by tackler after tackler whenever he took off running, Stefon Diggs wasn't so easily covered, and Buffalo for the game converted 13 of their 22 third-down attempts, and the Eagles still got tagged for 34 points.

It wasn't exactly a stellar day for the defense either, but like with Kansas City last week, sometimes all it takes is just one play to turn the tides, and James Bradberry had that play this time with his fourth-quarter interception.

At that point, the Eagles' offense had just scored twice to get the comeback going, but the Bills had also scored on their previous drive to stay ahead, with Josh Allen giving the defense fits on the ground.

But then he went looking for Stefon Diggs for a quick few yards, Bradberry jumped the route, and the pass fell right into his arms for Buffalo's only turnover of the game and a short field for the Eagles.

They went on to capitalize for lead.

It took more than that, of course. But without that interception, with the way the day was going to that point, it's likely the Eagles don't pull it all off in the end.

It's never just one play alone, but at the same time, one play can change everything.

*Honorable mention: Brandon Graham for playing in his 189th regular season game as an Eagle, the most in franchise history, and for coming up with a key sack on a third and long late.

And for calling the Eagles' shot on the overtime coin toss.

Special Teams – Jake Elliott

Down three and 59 yards out with the game on the line in a downpour?

Jake Elliott. Ice water in his veins.

