Eagles security chief 'Big Dom' DiSandro returns to sideline for Bucs Wild Card game

The ban has been lifted. "Big Dom" DiSandro will be back on the Eagles' sideline Monday night down in Tampa.

DiSandro, the team's chief security officer, had been absent from the bench for the Eagles' past five games after the NFL barred him from being anywhere on the field for the rest of the regular season following his Week 13 altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and subsequent ejection.

During that brutal 42-19 home loss, DiSandro moved in to separate Greenlaw from Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who took exception to a late tackle on a play that ran out of bounds. Greenlaw took exception too, and put a hand in DiSandro's face as tempers flared until the refs could settle everything down.



DiSandro was told to leave the field, and as he walked to the tunnel, the Lincoln Financial Field crowd gave him a standing ovation.

DiSandro has still been able to travel with the team and standby in the tunnels, but his ejection and then ban from the sideline coincided with a miserable spiral for the Eagles as they went on to drop four of their final five games to limp into the playoffs.

Before all of that, they were an NFL-best 10-1.

Maybe he's the good luck charm.

