More Sports:

October 23, 2019

Former Eagle Chris Long weighs in on team's struggles: 'Carson is not the problem'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Chris Long Wentz BILL STREICHER/USA TODAY SPORTS

Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long joined "The Ryen Rusillo Podcast" to talk about the NFL landscape, including Philadelphia's much-publicized troubles. Long doesn't think quarterback Carson Wentz is to blame for the team's lackluster performance.

The 3-4 Philadelphia Eagles will look to get back on track Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, but their embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" continues to hang over the organization.

Former defensive end Chris Long, who retired this offseason, appeared this week on "The Ryen Rusillo Podcast" to discuss the Eagles' situation and the rest of the NFL landscape.

Long spent two seasons in the Eagles' locker room, so he's about as qualified as anyone on the outside can be to evaluate what's going wrong in Philadelphia.

"Carson (Wentz) is not the problem in Philadelphia," Long said. "He's just not."

Rusillo asked Long specifically about the anonymous source who criticized Wentz in comments to ESPN reporter Josina Anderson. SportsRadio 94WIP's Howard Eskin claimed Monday morning he could confirm the anonymous source was wide receiver Alshon Jerffery, an assertion Anderson quickly disputed.

Long said Monday he was told by a source — last year — that the anonymous complaints to Anderson did not come from Jeffery. He couldn't confirm anything with respect to this season. 

"I'm disappointed with any player that has an issue with a teammate and doesn't come to that teammate, and goes to a reporter," Long said. "There have been situations where reporters have come to me because I'm media friendly, and tried to get me to sink people, or sink coaches. And I just don't do it because it's bull****. That's not the way you do things."

In light of all the scrutiny Wentz has been under over the past year — including what came from sources who spoke to PhillyVoice contributor Joe Santoloquito — Long said he understands why Wentz may be pressing. He also feels Wentz has not played poorly in 2019, with the exception of the Dallas game.

"Quite frankly, I would press too if I were Carson," Long said. "I mean, there's a statue of Nick Foles outside the building. I don't care if everyone knows you're a franchise quarterback. It's hard when you felt like that year you were having an MVP campaign and that ring is yours. He had an opportunity, I think, if we're in the playoffs, it would have ended up just the same. And that's not to take anything away from Nick."

Ultimately, Long believes Wentz will be fine in Philadelphia, but the controversy, pressure cooker and poor starts to games will continue to make it a challenge for him.

"There is no way you can tell me he is not a franchise quarterback," Long said. "I just don't believe it. His ceiling is too high. We can't cherry pick. And what he could do is not press as much, but what goes into that is, you can't spot teams 14 points routinely."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Chris Long Alshon Jeffery Carson Wentz

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

15 Sixers predictions for the 2019-20 season
Joel-Embiid-Sixers_102219_usat

Business

New Jersey's American Dream mega-mall to debut indoor Nickelodeon theme park, ice rink on Friday
112015_AmericanDreammall

Children's Health

Secondhand smoke exposure may harm children's developing eyesight
smoking cigarette

Eagles

How many leaks does it take to sink the Eagles? We're about to find out.
Doug-Pederson-eagles_102119_usat

Movies

'The Irishman' review: Scorsese's mob drama is worth the hype
The Irishman with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci

Food & Drink

Misconduct Tavern and Yards create Allen Iverson-inspired beer
Allen Iverson-inspired beer in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved