March 09, 2022

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
fans_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese14.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - DECEMBER 26: Fans at the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

There was a flurry of activity around the NFL on Tuesday, as Russell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, and Aaron Rodgers is reupping with the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, smoke continues to build around the Philadelphia Eagles' interest in trading for Deshaun Watson.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What does the quarterback news from yesterday mean for the Eagles? Were they interested in Wilson, and should they have tried to have beaten Denver's offer? What might the Eagles' plan be at quarterback and in free agency? What positions are they most likely to address in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

