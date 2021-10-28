Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

After a bad loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles are on the verge of an outright freefall if they can't take care of business this upcoming Sunday against the 0-7 Detroit Lions.



Sidelines.io is the easiest way to find the best bets on all your favorite teams, games and players. Maximize your payout with the best odds.

NFL Betting Odds

Eagles Game Odds

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. At what point should the Eagles consider benching Jalen Hurts? Will Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon be one-and-done in Philly? What players might the Eagles try to sell at the trade deadline next week? Did you water and fertilize today?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader