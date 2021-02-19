Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

There's no more "Will they or won't they." The Philadelphia Eagles finally pulled the trigger and moved on from Carson Wentz. So, you know, let's talk about it.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What's Wentz's legacy in Philly? Who won the trade? Where do the Eagles go from here? Is Jalen Hurts the new starter, or will they select a quarterback with their first-round pick?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.





