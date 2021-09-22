RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Atlanta Week 1 and stomped the Falcons. In Week 2, they dropped a winnable game to the 49ers, and lost a pair of veteran starters in the process. Week 3 is Dallas week, and the Eagles are currently 4-point underdogs, via sidelines.io.



Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What went right against the 49ers? What went wrong? What is this Cowboys team all about? They good, or nah, and what are some of the more important matchups?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

