Eagles-Chiefs: An early look at the odds for the Super Bowl

January 31, 2023
Five years later, with a different head coach, a different quarterback, and an entirely reconstructed roster, the Eagles have made it back to the Super Bowl with only Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs separating them from a second-ever Lombardi Trophy.
Who'd have thought?
Now comes the long two-week wait before the big game finally arrives down in Arizona, and the time in between is sure to be rife with analysis, speculation, storylines – Reid against his former team, the Kelce brother facing off – hype, and probably tons of anxiety because the climb to the top of the mountain is never without any stress.
And the Chiefs, with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and elite tight end Travis Kelce, are sure to be the Eagles' toughest matchup all season.
Still, as they've been in all but one game the whole way through, the Birds are the favorite going, but only a slight 2-point one.
The books are definitely expecting Jalen Hurts and co. to be put to the test.
Here's a look at several:
|Book
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total (O/U)
|DraftKings
|PHI -2
| KC +110
PHI -130
|50
|FanDuel
|PHI -1.5
|KC +108
PHI -126
|49.5
|BetMGM
|PHI -2
|KC +110
PHI -130
|49.5
|UniBet
|PHI -2
|KC +105
PHI -127
|49.5
|PointsBet
|PHI -2
| KC +110
PHI -130
|50
Keep in mind that the lines will more than likely fluctuate a bit as the days go by and the injury reports paint a clearer picture for certain players dealing with injuries.
Mahomes, for example, is dealing with the ankle sprain suffered during the divisional round that will now have a bit more time to recover but is still a factor that carried into the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals and will likely carry over into the Super Bowl too.
Right tackle Lane Johnson is playing on a torn adductor but has so far managed the pain and was able to shut down 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa on Sunday, while nickel corner Avonte Maddox, still dealing with a toe injury, was able to rest after 19 snaps once the Niners' QBs went down and the Eagles pulled away. Plus, there's a chance that Hurts might still have some pain left from the shoulder sprain, though again, the rest time will help there.
It's the end of the line either way, so expect both teams, who were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and dominant throughout the year, to show up with their absolute best.
One more note: The NFC is the designated home team this year, so the Eagles will get to choose their uniform.
They've stuck to green throughout the playoffs and have worn it in each of their previous three Super Bowl appearances (XV in 1981, XXXIX in 2005, and XLII in 2018), so I doubt they'll want to try and fix what isn't broken.
