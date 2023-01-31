Eagles-Chiefs: An early look at the odds for the Super Bowl

Five years later, with a different head coach, a different quarterback, and an entirely reconstructed roster, the Eagles have made it back to the Super Bowl with only Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs separating them from a second-ever Lombardi Trophy.

Who'd have thought?

Now comes the long two-week wait before the big game finally arrives down in Arizona, and the time in between is sure to be rife with analysis, speculation, storylines – Reid against his former team, the Kelce brother facing off – hype, and probably tons of anxiety because the climb to the top of the mountain is never without any stress.

And the Chiefs, with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and elite tight end Travis Kelce, are sure to be the Eagles' toughest matchup all season.

Still, as they've been in all but one game the whole way through, the Birds are the favorite going, but only a slight 2-point one.

The books are definitely expecting Jalen Hurts and co. to be put to the test.

Here's a look at several: