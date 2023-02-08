More Sports:

February 08, 2023

Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl injury report, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman will not play in the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles are remarkably healthy heading into the Super Bowl, as they should have all 22 starters available for the big game. The Kansas City Chiefs are somewhat less healthy, but still also in good shape.

Here's the Eagles-Chiefs injury report, with analysis.

Player  Injury Wed* Thurs Fri Status 
RT Lane Johnson  GroinLimited
 SCB Avonte Maddox  ToeLimited
C Cam Jurgens  Hip Limited    
LG Landon Dickerson  ElbowFull   
DE Robert Quinn  Foot Full    

Wednesday notes

• There are no surprises from the Eagles' first practice report. Dickerson being a full participant is a good sign for his ability to handle Chris Jones blocking duties on Sunday.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

P Arryn Siposs (IR - Week 15): Siposs collected a loose ball after a blocked punt and was injured while trying to run for a first down Week 14 against the Giants. The Eagles signed 15-year vet Brett Kern to replace him.

The Eagles activated Siposs' 21-day practice window to return from IR, so it feels likely that he will play in the Super Bowl.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

WR Mecole Hardman: Hardman injured his pelvis Week 9 against the Titans. He missed the rest of the regular season, but returned for the AFC Championship Game, when he reaggravated that injury.

In the eight regular season games he played, Hardman had 25 catches for 297 yards (11.9 yards per catch) and 4 TDs. He is a big-play threat with 4.33 speed, so this is a significant absence for the Chiefs. As you're all aware, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins this past offseason for a bunch of draft picks. In Hill's absence, the Chiefs' receivers put up the following numbers in 2022:

 Chiefs WRsRec Yards YPC TD 
JuJu Smith-Schuster78 933 12.0 
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 42 687 16.4 
Justin Watson15 315 21.0 
Mecole Hardman25 297 11.9 
Skyy Moore22 250 11.4 
 Kadarius Toney14 171 12.2 


Hardman was being counted on by the Chiefs to make explosive plays in Hill's absence.

DE Tershawn Wharton: Wharton is a rotational defensive lineman who has 64 tackles, 5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles in three years with the Chiefs after making the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020. He suffered a torn ACL Week 5.

Jimmy Kempski

