Eagles-Cowboys Week 7 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have been devastated by injuries this season, which has helped contribute to their extremely disappointing 2-4 start. They listed 24 players on their initial Thursday injury report. The Cowboys, conversely, are relatively healthy, but have also begun their season with a 2-4 record.

Here's the Eagles-Cowboys injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring DNP

WR Dontayvion Wicks Ankle DNP TE Dallas Goedert Knee DNP EDGE Nolan Smith Concussion DNP S Michael Carter Abdomen DNP LG Willie Lampkin Illness DNP RB Saquon Barkley Hamstring Limited EDGE Jalyx Hunt Knee/Ankle Limited EDGE Jonathan Greenard Ankle Limited iDL Moro Ojomo Abdomen Limited RG Tyler Steen Shoulder Limited C Drew Kendall Knee Limited LG Landon Dickerson Knee/Pectoral Limited EDGE A.J. Epenesa Back Limited iDL Jalen Carter Wrist Full iDL Jordan Davis Shin/Thumb Full LB Zack Baun Shoulder Full LB Jihaad Campbell Wrist Full EDGE Arnold Ebiketie Shoulder Full WR/KR/PR Britain Covey Shoulder Full WR Hollywood Brown Ankle Full TE Eli Stowers Quad Full TE Grant Calcaterra Back Full CB Jakorian Bennett Knee Full



Thursday notes:

• DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and Dallas Goedert all missed practice. That's bad news for the Eagles' already crappy passing attack.

• Nolan Smith had a scary-looking concussion Week 6 against the Panthers. It's no surprise that he did not practice. Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle), Jonathan Greenard (ankle), and A.J. Epenesa (back) were all limited with their injuries. The Eagles are obviously very banged-up on the edge.



• Moro Ojomo played through obvious pain against the Panthers. We now find out that it was an abdomen injury.



• Saquon Barkley practiced for the first time since injuring his hamstring Week 4 against the Rams, although he was limited. It is anticipated that he will play on Monday.



• Add a pectoral injury to Landon Dickerson's pre-existing knee injury.



• Tyler Steen was limited with his shoulder injury. He'll likely play.



• Drew Kendall was active Week 6 against the Panthers, but only as an emergency player. He was limited to start this week.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Jalen Hurts (IR, season over): Hurts is out indefinitely with a superficial blood clot. Tanner McKee started against the Panthers, and will remain the starter against the Cowboys.



• LG Landon Dickerson (IR, eligible to return at any time): Dickerson had his worst game as a pro in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders, and was quickly thereafter placed on injured reserve. A lot of O-line juggling has ensued. The Eagles activated Dickerson's 21-day practice window last week.



• RB Tank Bigsby (IR, eligible to return after Week 8): Bigsby suffered an injury Week 4 against the Rams that required core muscle surgery. He will likely return this season, but could miss up to two months.

• RB Will Shipley (IR, eligible to return after Week 9): Shipley suffered a Lisfranc injury and will be out a while. Shipley is the Eagles' best RB in pass protection, but he only has 57 yards on 20 carries this season.



• TE Eli Stowers (IR, eligible to return at any time): The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft because of his athletic traits, but he did not have a good rookie training camp, and is not yet ready to play. He was listed as questionable on the Eagles' injury report with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but was moved to IR. The Eagles activated Stowers' 21-day practice window last week.





Player Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status LB Dee Winters Calf DNP

KR/PR/WR KaVontae Turpin Ribs DNP OT Drew Shelton Hamstring DNP WR George Pickens Shoulder Limited LT Tyler Guyton Calf Limited CB Cobie Durant Hamstring Limited LB Marist Liufau Forearm Limited LB DeMarvion Overshown Hamstring Full S Alijah Clark Hamstring Full CB Ameer Speed Knee Full



Thursday notes:

• Dee Winters is a starting linebacker. He was a free agent signing from the Niners this past offseason.

• KaVontae Turpin is perhaps the best return specialist in the NFL. He is not expected to play on Monday.



• The three most important Cowboys players who were limited on Thursday were WR George Pickens, LT Tyler Guyton, and CB Cobie Durant. We'll monitor their progress leading up to gameday.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Jalen Thompson (IR): The Cowboys signed Thompson to a three-year deal worth up to $33 million. He was probably their biggest free agent signing this offseason, and their only starter on IR. Thompson had a productive three-year stretch from 2021 to 2023, when he had 8 INTs and averaged over 100 tackles per season. However, in the last two seasons, Thompson has 0 INTs and 1 FF. He is on IR with a hamstring injury.



• S P.J. Locke (IR): Locke is a role player in the Cowboys' secondary. He suffered a foot injury Week 2 and landed on IR.



• LB Marist Liufau (IR): Liufau played in all 17 games each of his first two seasons in the NFL in 2024 and 2025. He has 14 career starts. In two seasons he has 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles. He broke his forearm in a preseaosn game and has not yet played this season. He would be a backup and special teams guy, if healthy.



• DL Jonathan Bullard (IR): Rotational DL. 3 tackles and a half sack in 3 games this season.



• RB Malik Davis (IR): Davis suffered a serious hip injury before the start of the season, and his season is over. In 2025, he had 52 carries for 250 yards and 2 TDs.



• CB Devin Moore (IR): Fourth-round rookie, groin injury, hasn't yet played.



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