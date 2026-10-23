Eagles-Cowboys: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for a listless Dallas week

The Cowboys are bad. The Eagles are miserable.

They're going to play Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field, in a Week 7 matchup that still carries weight in the NFC East standings, but only because the division is a dumpster fire this year.

But if you've watched and kept up with the Eagles these past few weeks, then you already know, this season is already headed down the drain – and fast.

Even so, there are picks and predictions to make week-to-week. Here's ours for Week 7...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 7

Eagles (2-4) vs. Cowboys (2-4)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN/ABC (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge )

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 7 Betting Odds

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings DAL -4.5 DAL -225

PHI +185 44.5 FanDuel DAL -4.5 DAL -215

PHI +180 44.5 BetRivers DAL -4.5 DAL -225

PHI +180 44.5 BetMGM DAL -4.5 DAL -220

PHI +180 44.5 Caesars DAL -4.5 DAL -218

PHI +182 44

*Lines as of Wednesday, Oct. 21

Jimmy Kempski (5-1)

Cowboys 34, Eagles 13

Normally for any Eagles game — but especially an Eagles-Cowboys game — I'd write up a long thing here looking at the matchups that I think favor the Eagles or their opponents, and/or take deep dives into key injuries that leave either team thin in critical areas. But really, what's the point? This Eagles' offense is nonfunctional. They can't run it. They can't protect the quarterback. The scheme sucks. There are injuries everywhere. It's just a total mess.

Yes, the Cowboys' defense sucks as well, and the Eagles could be getting Saquon Barkley back this week, but does that even matter much? There aren't even hints that this Eagles offense can be competent, much less functional. Spoiler: I won't be picking the Eagles to win many games the rest of this season, and I think there's a chance they get blown out at home in front of a national audience on a night that owner Jeffrey Lurie is honored at halftime.

MORE: At very least, the Eagles must fix one glaring issue on offense

Geoff Mosher (4-2)

Eagles 23, Cowboys 20

It appears as if the Eagles will be getting some reinforcements back, which can theoretically only help.

I sense that Week 6's loss and all the mess around Jalen Hurts this week was truly rock bottom for the organization this season. I'm not expecting some brilliant turnaround, but it shouldn't go unnoticed that the Cowboys are also playing terribly and don't have nearly the same injury list as the Eagles do.

As bad as the Eagles have played, they still amazingly don't turn the ball over. The Cowboys have a minus-4 turnover ratio, tied for fifth-worst in the NFL.

This is all my way of saying that I expect a low-scoring game between two bad teams, and since I'm a believer in the law of averages, I'm picking the Eagles to get their first W in more than a month.

Evan Macy (5-1)

Cowboys 24, Eagles 20

Both teams are putrid enough that I think it'll be close and the Eagles might even have a chance to win Monday night in South Philadelphia. But the offense has been so bad, it's fatigued the defense, which hasn't been able to protect a lead. That's my biggest concern here: if the offense can't maintain consistent drives, nothing else really matters.

Philly will have flashes of success in this one and might even lead late — but this team has no clutch factor, they can't run the ball, and the play-calling has been a disaster. The Cowboys will skirt by, and the wheels will continue to come off.

Nick Tricome (5-1)

Cowboys 33, Eagles 7

Stick a fork in this team if you haven't already.

On offense, they can't run, they can't pass protect, and even if the defense is having a good game, it's at a point now where they can't steal a game by themselves.

Dallas isn't a good team, but they're not a total trainwreck right now like the Eagles – between a crazy list of injuries, a retirement of your best player, inept offensive playcalling, and now the loss of Jalen Hurts for the season because of blood clots discovered in his lungs.

I feel like this week, the question isn't whether the Eagles are going to win or lose this game. It's how badly will they lose it by, and how harshly might Jeffrey Lurie get booed when he tries to honor himself at halftime in the wake of the Hurts situation that has so many other unanswered questions and a lot of anger directed at him and the organization.

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