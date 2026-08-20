Eagles DC Vic Fangio said some interesting stuff again

Every time Vic Fangio speaks with the media, he reveals a little insight into what he thinks about players on his defense. And, well, he did again on Wednesday, so let's round up what he said, with some takeaways.

Jihaad Campbell still "has work to do"

Fangio was asked why Campbell played in the first preseason game. (All the other projected starters sat.)

"When Nakobe got back last year, [Jihaad's] snaps got cut down a lot and I just feel he needs more reps. It proved it out in the game. He had a play or two that he didn't play the right way, that he should be playing the right way. We've still got work to do."

#JimmySays: We speculated after the first preseason game that Campbell played and fellow second-year draftmate Andrew Mukuba didn't because Campbell still is not where he needs to be mentally. And, well, Fangio sort of confirmed that.

Jeremiah Trotter is "showing more this camp than he had before"

"He's reaping the benefits of being in the system for three years. He's matured. He always knew what to do, but his processing is a whole lot faster and quicker. I mean, the most important quality you can have as an inside backer is instincts, play recognition. His is really showing more in this camp than it had before."

#JimmySays: Interesting. Fangio opted to play a shorter, less athletic, but more instinctive player in Nakobe Dean over Campbell last year. Campbell is still clearly the projected starter next to Zack Baun, but I wonder what might happen if Trotter got meaningful playing time in the regular season.

Vic thinks linebacker is the deepest group on the defense

"Our ILB position is probably our deepest position on defense. We've got Trotter and Smael, that are two good quality players. [Chance] Campbell, been hurt for a while, but I think he'll be back out there today, and Deontae Lawson. So, I feel good about those guys."

#JimmySays: I'd be surprised if the Eagles don't keep five ILBs this season.

Is Cooper DeJean the first "backup" at outside corner?

"Yeah, he's worked in there in drills. I've told the DB coaches to make sure he's stayed up to snuff there, both mentally and technique-wise."

#JimmySays: Fangio didn't really answer that part of the question, but in addition to being the starting safety in base and the starting slot in nickel, he would also probably start on the outside if either Quinyon Mitchell or Riq Woolen went down.

Fangio reiterated that Jonathan Greenard will still be out a while

"I don't know when Greenard will be back. That injury he got in our weight room is going to take some time to heal. Yeah, I'm very happy with Nolan and Jalyx. AK [Arnold Ebiketie] is coming along. The other guys are coming along, but we need our third and fourth until Greenard gets back to really solidify their positions.

#JimmySays: Yeesh. The Greenard signing is not off to a great start.

The two undrafted defensive backs have a shot at making the roster

"Yeah, they came alive in the game, did some good things. I think they're two good young prospects. We'll see how it all shakes out when you have to get to 53."

#JimmySays: This was in reference to undrafted safeties Maximus Pulley and Kapena Gushiken. (Personally, I have Pulley a little ahead of Gush.)

OMG, this Ty Robinson quote

"Yeah, he came to life. He's been on life support since he's been here, but he came to life and hopefully that will continue."

#JimmySays: Howie isn't going to cut an early fourth-round pick this quickly, but man, Vic is not a fan of Ty Robinson.