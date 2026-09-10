Fantasy football Week 1 sit/start advice: Bide time with Packers receivers

It's Week 1 and time to set your lineup.

Your first few fantasy draft picks are going to start for you every week. But every fantasy team, in every format, faces judgement calls.

We're here to help. Every week, we're going to highlight one player at each position — a borderline guy, not a Ja'Marr Chase or Josh Allen — who we suggest you keep in your lineup, and one at each position we suggest benching if you have another option.

Let's dive in:

Quarterback

Start: Jaxon Dart, Giants

Is he going to stay healthy? There's no telling. But he's starting in Week 1, and has a favorable matchup against a Dallas secondary that is expected to be lackluster once again. If you have Dart rostered, you might as well ride him early.

Sit: Malik Willis, Dolphins

Willis is a major unknown right now. He's never been a full time starter. And we've never seen these Dolphins before. He doesn't exactly have a plethora of weapons to utilize or a recipe for winning football supporting him. Willis is sort of a wait and see. If he strings a few solid performances together that's when you can start believing in him.

Running back

Start: Marshawn Lloyd, Packers

With Josh Jacobs sidelined due to his legal troubles, Lloyd will be the Week 1 starter. The Jacobs situation is a total unknown, and if you were savvy enough to draft Lloyd, you might as well cash in on your acquisition. He should get the first chance at RB1 touches with Chris Brooks behind him Sunday.

Sit: Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals

Love is sort of a poor man's Ashton Jeanty from a year ago. Monumentally talented, Jeanty was bashed at the line of scrimmage day in and day out, despite being the sixth overall pick in 2025. He had the 44th best yards per carry (for any running back with 100 carries or more) and was dead last in EPA per rush. Love, this year's third overall pick, has a similarly awful infrastructure in Arizona and an offensive line that won't do him many favors. Give Love some time to prove himself on one of the NFL's worst rosters.

Wide receiver

Start: Parker Washington, Jaguars

Fantasy tip 101 — fire up anyone playing against the Browns this year. Need to pick a defense off waivers? See who is playing the Browns. Stuck on which WR2 or FLEX to start in Week 1? How about Washington, who broke out for the Jags last year and is expected to command a lot of targets in 2026. Ride the hot hand (he had over 22 points per game over his last four games), and take him in a favorable matchup.

Sit: Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden

Could any of these guys wind up being huge contributors to your fantasy team? Absolutely. Do you know which one? No one really does. Between injury concerns and a lack of volume, none of these wideouts has a track record you can rely on. Just talent and upside. Keep these guys on your bench until the target hierarchy works itself out a bit.

Tight end

Start: Mark Andrews, Ravens

Isaiah Likely is gone. Andrews and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson have a ton of history and chemistry. Let's not overthink this. Against a Colts team expected by fantasy projections to be among the worst in the league against tight ends, tag the veteran this week.

Sit: George Kittle, 49ers

Kittle tore his Achilles nine months ago in January. He's been practicing this week and is expected to play against the Rams in Australia. This couldn't be a bigger stay away. Without seeing him at full speed, seeing if he's fully recovered and seeing what kind of snap count he'll have if he is active on game day, why risk it with a start in Week 1?

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