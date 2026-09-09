Eagles-Commanders Week 1 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles are healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders will be without their starting LT, their top CB, and several other notable players.

Here's the Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status EDGE Jonathan Greenard Pectoral Limited

TE Eli Stowers Hamstring Limited



Wednesday notes:

• The good news for the Eagles is that Jonathan Greenard is practicing in the leadup to Week 1 after missing the entirety of training camp. Jalyx Hunt had a fantastic camp, and Nolan Smith finished strongly, so Vic Fangio can probably feel good about them as starters, with Greenard easing in, whenever he is ready to play.

• Eli Stowers is still hampered by his hamstring injury, although he is highly likely to be among the Eagles' inactives, even if healthy.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

None





Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status EDGE Odafe Oweh Calf Limited

EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson Knee Limited RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Groin Limited C Nick Allegretti Calf Full iDL Charles Omenihu Wrist Full QB Marcus Mariota Knee Full TE Ben Sinnott Oblique Full LB Jordan Magee Chest Full



Wednesday notes:

• The Commanders will already be without EDGE Dorance Armstrong due to suspension (more on him shortly); but also, EDGEs Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson are banged up to start the season. Obviously we'll monitor their progress throughout the week.



• Jacory Croskey-Merritt was limited. Honestly, the Eagles might be better off if he plays. Croskey-Merritt is a liability in the passing game, while RB2 Rachaad White is a career third-down back. The usage of those two backs could be a giveaway on what the Commanders' offense is running, and Croskey-Merritt isn't exactly a star player.

• This offseason the Commanders cut Tyler Biadasz, who certainly wasn't a world-beater but was a solid enough starting center. They then moved Nick Allegretti to center, full-time. Allegretti wasn't really even a good guard (or a starting one at that), and yet the Commanders opted to put more responsibility on his plate.

On the first day of camp, Allegretti suffered a calf injury, and and has only recently returned to practice, meaning he hasn't been able to get much-needed reps at his new position. But it does appear that he will be good to go for Sunday, as he was a full participant on Wednesday.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LT Laremy Tunsil (IR - DFR): During training camp, Tunsil tore his triceps and will be out for a chunk of the regular season. He is arguably the best player on Commanders' roster. The Commanders don't have much in the way of ideal replacements. They settled on Brandon Coleman, who was in a camp battle with Chris Paul for the starting LG spot. Coleman started 12 games for the Commanders at LT in 2024. He also started three games at LT when Tunsil got hurt last season. Massive downgrade.

The Commanders were likely hoping that Coleman, a 2024 early third-round pick, would win the starting LG job over Paul. Instead, Coleman had to move to LT, and Paul will have to start at LG. In other words, the Tunsil injury didn't just cause a downgrade at LT. It also caused a less than ideal outcome at LG too.

• CB Trey Amos (IR - DFR): Amos suffered a fractured fibula Week 10 last season, and started 2026 training camp on the PUP list. He was activated from PUP on August 7th, but he promptly injured his ankle, and has been out since. The Commanders placed him on injured reserve (designated for return) at 53-man cutdowns.

The Commanders were counting on Amos to be their top cornerback heading into 2026, and he has gotten almost no practice time so far this offseason. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season. The Commanders' starters at corner will likely be Mike Sainristil, Amik Robertson, and Rasul Douglas.

• EDGE Dorance Armstrong (SUS): Armstrong had 5.5 sacks in 7 games last season before a torn ACL ended his season. There is an argument to be made that he is their best edge defender. He was suspended for one game as a result of a 2025 arrest on misdemeanor charges of assault and resisting arrest. He won't play Week 1.

• iDL Jer'Zhan Newton (IR - DFR): Newton suffered a torn pectoral muscle and will miss a big chunk of the season. Newton hasn't lived up to the expectations of being a 2024 second-round pick largely due to injuries, but he did finish fourth on the team last season with 5 sacks and the team was hoping he could make a leap in his third season. The Commanders already have a shaky interior D-line rotation, as is.

• EDGE Deatrich Wise (PUP): Wise was part of the Commanders' defensive line rotation to begin their 2025 season, but he suffered a quadriceps tear, and missed the entire season. He has still not yet recovered from that injury and will begin the 2026 season on the PUP list.



• RB Jeremy McNichols (IR - DFR): McNichols suffered a quad strain in camp, and was placed on injured reserve (designated for return). He's a pass catcher out of the backfield who has also returned kicks.

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