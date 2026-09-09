Cheltenham School District to pay $266,000 to superintendent who resigned amid football hazing scandal

The Cheltenham School District will pay $266,884 to former superintendent Brian Scriven, who resigned in early August amidst the hazing scandal involving Cheltenham High School's football team.

Scriven will receive a little less than the $270,000 salary he was supposed to receive under a five-year contract that started in July, the Inquirer reported. The district's school board unanimously approved the settlement payout Tuesday night, which also includes an undisclosed amount for unused sick, vacation and personal leave.

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Scriven resigned one week after the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office filed charges against four coaches and six players for their alleged roles in two locker room assaults against a player and an attempted coverup. The scandal resulted in the cancelation of the high school's 2025 and 2026 football seasons.

Christopher McGinley is serving as the interim superintendent for the 2026-27 school year.

According to the grand jury investigation, two hazing incidents took place last year. A 15-year-old sophomore player allegedly twice was restrained by his teammates, poked with a broomstick and kicked. After the second incident, coaches allegedly instructed the player not to tell his mother, and did not report the incident to the school. The boy's mother learned of the hazing incident after she took him to urgent care a few days later and he was diagnosed with a contusion to his penis.

Investigators initially believed the hazing was isolated to an assault on Sept. 3, but they later learned of an Aug. 15 incident that had been recorded on video, District Attorney Kevin Steele said last month. Students allegedly deleted the videos, but detectives were able to recover the footage.

The charges against the coaches and players include assault, unlawful restraint, perjury and tampering with evidence.

Before the charges were filed, a petition with 200 signatures asked the school board to put Scriven on leave while the board conducted a review of his leadership. At the time, the board said it stood with Scriven.