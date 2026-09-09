‘Stranger Things’ Upside Down dinner experience coming to Netflix House

September 09, 2026
Dinner will not follow the usual rules when Netflix Bites serves a Stranger Things-inspired three-course meal Friday, Sept. 25, at Netflix House Philadelphia in King of Prussia. Tickets cost $55 per person.
The Chef Series: The Upside Down Dinner will feature dishes served out of order and food presented upside down, drawing inspiration from the alternate world in the Netflix series.
A menu shared with PhillyVoice lists a Surfer Boy pepperoni pizza and a jalapeño-pineapple pizza, both served in upside-down pizza boxes. Another course pairs seasoned fried chicken with a charcoal-infused waffle, honey butter and a drizzle of honey. Dessert is an upside-down vanilla fig cake served with crème anglaise, raspberry sauce, brown butter crumble, black meringue cookies and fresh figs.
Attendees can arrive as early as 5:30 p.m. to get a drink before dinner begins at 6 p.m.
The meal will take place at Netflix Bites, the restaurant inside Netflix House Philadelphia at the King of Prussia mall.
Tickets can be reserved through Netflix House Philadelphia.
Friday, Sept. 25
Netflix Bites at Netflix House Philadelphia
King of Prussia mall
180 N. Gulph Road
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Tickets: $55
Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.