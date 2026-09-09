‘Stranger Things’ Upside Down dinner experience coming to Netflix House

Dinner will not follow the usual rules when Netflix Bites serves a Stranger Things-inspired three-course meal Friday, Sept. 25, at Netflix House Philadelphia in King of Prussia. Tickets cost $55 per person.

The Chef Series: The Upside Down Dinner will feature dishes served out of order and food presented upside down, drawing inspiration from the alternate world in the Netflix series.

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A menu shared with PhillyVoice lists a Surfer Boy pepperoni pizza and a jalapeño-pineapple pizza, both served in upside-down pizza boxes. Another course pairs seasoned fried chicken with a charcoal-infused waffle, honey butter and a drizzle of honey. Dessert is an upside-down vanilla fig cake served with crème anglaise, raspberry sauce, brown butter crumble, black meringue cookies and fresh figs.

Attendees can arrive as early as 5:30 p.m. to get a drink before dinner begins at 6 p.m.

The meal will take place at Netflix Bites, the restaurant inside Netflix House Philadelphia at the King of Prussia mall.

Tickets can be reserved through Netflix House Philadelphia.

Chef Series: The Upside Down Dinner

Friday, Sept. 25

Netflix Bites at Netflix House Philadelphia

King of Prussia mall

180 N. Gulph Road

King of Prussia, PA 19406

Tickets: $55

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