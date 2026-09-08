Sixers, Flyers release first renderings of their proposed South Philly arena

Renderings of the proposed arena for the 76ers and Flyers show an exterior design that pays homage to the Spectrum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The South Philly arena is being designed by architect Moody Nolan and the design firm Populous, which also helped design Citizens Bank Park. It will be built at the site of the Spectrum, which was torn down in 2011, and will open in time to host the inaugural season of Philly's future WNBA team in 2030.

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The renderings, released Tuesday, only include exterior visuals, but Comcast — another partner in the project — said the arena will be one of the most technologically advanced, experience-driven venues in the country.

Architects said their design draws inspiration from the Spectrum, which opened in 1967 and was home to the Flyers and the 76ers for nearly three decades before they moved into Xfinity Mobile Arena. It resembles stacked bands, which architects said help show the scale of the arena and make it instantly recognizable.

The outside features broad arrival stairs intended to echo the Rocky steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It will also include more than a half-acre of outdoor space with food and beverage pavilions and "fan-friendly areas for expanded entertainment experiences," the Sixers and Flyers said in a press release.

Provided Image/Comcast The design for the proposed new arena for the Sixers and Flyers draws inspiration from the Spectrum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Comcast will own the naming rights for the project.

According to the teams, the renderings reflect "fan feedback and stakeholder input" on arenas and public spaces. Fan surveys, focus groups, community engagement and public review will continue as the design develops and developers seek approval for it, the teams said.

Over the next 10 years, Comcast and the sports teams expect that the arena project will create 15,000 jobs and generate nearly $6 billion in economic activity, including tax revenue for the city and the School District of Philadelphia. Developers have not said how much the project will cost nor how it is being funded.

Provided Image/Comcast The proposed South Philly arena for the 76ers and Flyers is expected to have more than a half-acre of outdoor space with food and beverage pavilions, the teams say.

In April, Comcast-Spectacor chairman and CEO Dan Hilferty said legislation for the new arena could be introduced in City Council as early as this fall. However, the city's bid to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention could impact planning and construction. Philadelphia is currently one of three finalists to host the convention.

The South Philly proposal follows the 76ers' decision in January 2025 to abandon their plans for a new arena on East Market Street in Center City and to construct a new arena with the Flyers and Comcast at the stadium complex.