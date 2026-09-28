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September 28, 2026

Report: The Giants are trading for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
092826JJMcCarthy Matt Pendleton/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.J. McCarthy

With Jaxson Dart done for the season and Jameis Winston playing like, well, Jameis Winston, the New York Giants have traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, per several media outlets.

McCarthy was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Giants were in need of a quarterback in the 2024 draft, but they selected WR Malik Nabers with the 6th overall pick. The Atlanta Falcons selected Michael Penix 8th overall, the Vikings selected McCarthy 10th overall, and the Broncos selected Bo Nix 12th overall. The Giants (rightfully) didn't think enough of McCarthy to pull the trigger on him then. They obviously like him enough now to acquire him for a fifth-round pick.

Of course, the Giants selected Dart in the first round of the 2025 draft, but Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 2 against the Rams.

McCarthy has started 10 games, all with the Vikings, in 2025. He actually had a 6-4 record, but did not play well, completing just 57.6 percent of his passes, with 10 TDs vs. 11 INTs. He missed seven games in 2025 with ankle and hand injuries. In 2026, McCarthy was competing for the Vikings' starting quarterback job, but finished third, behind retreads like Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz.

The Giants are 2-1. They had an impressive Week 1 win over the Cowboys, but quickly came back to Earth after they were blown out by the Rams Week 2. In Week 3, they did not get in the end zone against the Tennessee Titans.

The Giants weren't realistic Super Bowl contenders before Dart got hurt, and are even less so in the aftermath. If they're bringing in McCarthy because he is a cost-controlled quarterback with theoretical upside who can at least be a backup through the 2027 season, then it is a trade that makes some sense. If they made this trade on the premise that McCarthy can save their season, then they are operating under extreme delusion.

The Eagles play the Giants Week 9 and Week 18. To be determined if one or both of those matchups will be against McCarthy.

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Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Giants J.J. McCarthy

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