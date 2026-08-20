Philly named one of three finalists to host 2028 Democratic National Convention

Officials have narrowed the search for a host city for the 2028 Democratic National Convention, and Philadelphia is one of three still in the running.

The city was named as a finalist Thursday morning by the Democratic National Committee alongside Denver and Boston. Chicago, the host of the 2024 DNC, and Atlanta are no longer being considered, although officials did not say why.

The political event, held every four years, is traditionally where a political party formally announces its presidential and vice presidential candidates for the upcoming election. The 2028 DNC will be held Aug. 7-10. The Republican National Convention will be held in Houston, although official dates have not yet been announced.

According to the Associated Press, officials visited all five cities in the spring to look at logistical metrics and fundraising capacity, among other considerations. The three finalist cities emerged with "incredibly strong bids," Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin told the outlet. A final decision is expected later this year.

The strategy behind hosting the event in a swing state like Pennsylvania is that it could help drum up support from local voters and provide campaign infrastructure in an area that could tip the balance of an election. While Democratic candidates won the past three presidential elections in Colorado and Massachusetts, Republican Donald Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 and 2024.

In 2015, Philadelphia beat out Brooklyn, New York, and Columbus, Ohio, when it was announced as the 2016 DNC host city. The event drew thousands to the city, including celebrities Katy Perry, Sheila E., Carole King, Danny Glover, Rosario Dawson, Susan Sarandon, Paul Simon, Shailene Woodley, Stephen Colbert, Demi Lovato, Chloe Grace Moretz, Eva Longoria, Bernard Hopkins, Debra Messing and Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper.

There was also a number of protests were held in the city criticizing the political gathering. It also brought fiberglass donkey statues, which were placed on sidewalks in a number of neighborhoods, and a huge surge in the use of dating apps Tinder and Grindr.

Denver last hosted the event in 2008, and Boston did so in 2004.

With the election more than two years away, it's currently unclear who will be on the Democratic ticket. However, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (Ga.), Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro are being floated as possible contenders.