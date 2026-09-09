More News:

September 09, 2026

Philly man charged in Blue Route stabbing also was wanted for armed robbery at Royal Farms in Delco

Samuel Marquez is accused of crashing a U-Haul truck and then attacking another motorist on Sunday.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Stabbings
Assault stabbing 476 Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Samuel Marquez, 40, of Philadelphia, is accused of crashing a U-Haul truck into another vehicle and then stabbing another motorist on the Blue Route on Sunday.

A Philadelphia man charged for his alleged role in a stabbing Sunday on the Blue Route in Montgomery County had been wanted for a 2022 armed robbery at a Royal Farms in Delaware County.

Samuel Marquez, 40, was arrested after Sunday evening after the stabbing in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania State Police said. A motorist was traveling on the southbound on-ramp from I-76 to I-476 around 5:30 p.m. when a U-Haul struck the car. After the collision, Marquez and multiple men exited the truck and possibly other vehicles to assault the other motorist, investigators said. Marquez allegedly stabbed the motorist in the abdomen with a knife.

MORE: Cheltenham School District to pay $266,000 to superintendent who resigned amid football hazing scandal

The assailants then fled the scene in the U-Haul truck and other vehicles, investigators said. The stabbing victim was transported by Narbeth EMS to Lankenau Medical Center for treatment. 

The U-Haul was later spotted at the Sunoco gas station at 1240 E. Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr. When Lower Merion police arrived on the scene, Marquez allegedly escaped on foot. He was located again in nearby Austin Memorial Park.

Marquez had been wanted for allegedly carrying out an armed robbery at the Royal Farms on 3314 Market St. in Upper Chichester on Nov. 19, 2022. He allegedly threatened to kill store workers before stealing $6,000 in cash, NBC10 reported, citing court documents.

Marquez now faces multiple misdemeanor and felony charges, including aggravated assault and evading arrest. Court records also list traffic violations like reckless driving and operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license. He previously had been cited for nearly two dozen driving offenses — most frequently, operating a vehicle without a license.

Marquez was denied bail at an arraignment hearing and is being held at Montgomery County Prison, court documents show.

State troopers are still searching for the other men involved in the attack. They are asking anyone with information to call the Philadelphia barracks at (215) 452-5216 and reference incident number PA2026-1146481.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Stabbings Montgomery County Robberies Lower Merion Crime Crashes I-476 Assaults Royal Farms

Featured

Fishtown Fair Now + Then

Fishtown vintage market will bring 50+ local vendors to Frankford Avenue
Stock Image of a Casino Game

Enjoy a Vegas-style casino night while supporting local families

Just In

Must Read

Development

Sixers, Flyers release first renderings of their proposed South Philly arena

Spectrum arena rendering

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Health News

Penn Medicine nurse recognized for helping people in addiction recovery navigate medical challenges

IBX Sunshine Award

Food & Drink

Girl Scouts are adding dog treats to their cookie lineup

Girl Scout dog cookie

Careers

Laid off, now what?

Philly Hired - Laid Off, What Now

Eagles

The top 10 Eagles storylines entering 2026

EaglesTrainingCamp-2026-Jalen-Hurts-4

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved