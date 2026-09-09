Philly man charged in Blue Route stabbing also was wanted for armed robbery at Royal Farms in Delco

A Philadelphia man charged for his alleged role in a stabbing Sunday on the Blue Route in Montgomery County had been wanted for a 2022 armed robbery at a Royal Farms in Delaware County.

Samuel Marquez, 40, was arrested after Sunday evening after the stabbing in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania State Police said. A motorist was traveling on the southbound on-ramp from I-76 to I-476 around 5:30 p.m. when a U-Haul struck the car. After the collision, Marquez and multiple men exited the truck and possibly other vehicles to assault the other motorist, investigators said. Marquez allegedly stabbed the motorist in the abdomen with a knife.

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The assailants then fled the scene in the U-Haul truck and other vehicles, investigators said. The stabbing victim was transported by Narbeth EMS to Lankenau Medical Center for treatment.

The U-Haul was later spotted at the Sunoco gas station at 1240 E. Lancaster Ave. in Bryn Mawr. When Lower Merion police arrived on the scene, Marquez allegedly escaped on foot. He was located again in nearby Austin Memorial Park.

Marquez had been wanted for allegedly carrying out an armed robbery at the Royal Farms on 3314 Market St. in Upper Chichester on Nov. 19, 2022. He allegedly threatened to kill store workers before stealing $6,000 in cash, NBC10 reported, citing court documents.

Marquez now faces multiple misdemeanor and felony charges, including aggravated assault and evading arrest. Court records also list traffic violations like reckless driving and operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license. He previously had been cited for nearly two dozen driving offenses — most frequently, operating a vehicle without a license.

Marquez was denied bail at an arraignment hearing and is being held at Montgomery County Prison, court documents show.

State troopers are still searching for the other men involved in the attack. They are asking anyone with information to call the Philadelphia barracks at (215) 452-5216 and reference incident number PA2026-1146481.

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