The War on Drugs drop music video for first new song in four years

The War on Drugs are back with their first new song in four years and a moody music video to go with it.

The Grammy-winning Philly rockers dropped the video for "Who's That" overnight Wednesday, teasing their first new music since the deluxe edition of "I Don't Live Here Anymore" came out in 2022. The song, expected to be the lead single from an upcoming untitled album, takes the band's expansive and soul-searching sound on a night stroll through Burbank, California, where the track was recorded at frontman Adam Granduciel's warehouse.

"'Who’s That' was written in 10 minutes somewhere between first coffee and school drop-off,” Granduciel, who has a son with actress Krysten Ritter, said in a statement. "It's a song about trying to love yourself despite things we can't always control, like the anxiety, depression, and self-doubt that may stand in the way of living the life we truly desire."

Details about The War on Drugs' next album have been sparse. When the band was preparing to play their "Drugcember to Remember" benefit show at Johnny Brenda's last year, Granduciel told PhillyVoice he was unsure about the timing of the band's next album cycle. The War on Drugs have teased some of their new material during live shows over the past year.

"There's all sorts of new explorations," Granduciel said of the band's new material.

The War on Drugs signed a two-album deal with major label Atlantic Records in 2015 following the success of their 2014 breakout "Lost in the Dream." The follow-up, 2017's "A Deeper Understanding," earned the band a Grammy for Best Rock Album. "I Don't Live Here Anymore," released in 2021, was the band's last album with Atlantic. Their second live album, "Live Drugs Again," was released in 2022 via the band's own imprint, Super High Quality Records.

The War on Drugs have an upcoming show at the Queen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sept. 18 and will perform in New Jersey the next day at the See.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park.