Eagles extend Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson through 2022 season

The Eagles made two no-brainer decisions Sunday afternoon when they announced they had extended the contracts of Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson to contract extensions, good through the 2022 season.

The duo that worked together to bring the Eagles their first ever Super Bowl title will be working together for at least five more seasons (barring unforeseen firings).

Roseman was voted the executive of the year last year for making the moves necessary to not only give the Eagles needed fresh blood in 2017 like Jay Ajayi and Alshon Jeffery, but also for vaccinating the team against a nagging injury bug that took away Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks and others for considerable amounts of time.

Roseman was also the man behind the slew of moves that brought Wentz to Philly in the first place three years ago.

“We are thrilled to solidify continuity in our organization’s leadership with the extensions of Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman, whose collaborative partnership helped deliver our city its first Super Bowl championship,” Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “Doug and Howie are committed to the success of our franchise by ensuring that we remain competitive, both in the short and long term. That unified vision for the future of our team is what gives us the best chance to win moving forward.”

Pederson, of course, overcame a bevy of negative stories and assumptions as he used an aggressive coaching style (that included ballsy fourth down calls and trick plays) to become one of the more revolutionary coaches in the game.

