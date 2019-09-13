More Sports:

September 13, 2019

Eagles-Falcons final injury report, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Fletcher Cox was limited in practice this week, but is expected to be a go on Sunday night.

If you were hopeful that the Philadelphia Eagles would suffer fewer injuries than they have over the last two seasons, they're off to a less than ideal start, after likely having lost starting Malik Jackson for the season with a Lisfranc injury.

Here's the final Eagles-Falcons injury report, with analysis:

Out

• LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee): Grugier-Hill's Grade 3 MCL sprain will keep him out until sometime, ohhhh, around Week 3 or 4-ish. In Week 1, Nigel Bradham played every snap, while No. 2 linebacker fill-in Zach Brown only played 29 snaps.

• OT Jordan Mailata (back): Mailata would have likely been inactive for this matchup, even if healthy.

Doubtful

• QB Nate Sudfeld (wrist): It'll be interesting to see who the No. 2 quarterback is between Sudfeld and Josh McCown whenever Sudfeld returns. Sudfeld is the No. 2 on the Eagles' depth chart at the moment, though that's not exactly reliable. Still, the Eagles are in capable hands with McCown should Wentz need to come out, in the short-term, anyway.

Sudfeld practiced this week, but was a limited participant.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

DT Malik Jackson (IR): The loss of Jackson will hurt most when the Eagles force obvious passing downs, as the Eagles don't have a clear replacement for him in those second-and third-and-long situations. In the base defense, however, it's not as if the Eagles don't have depth at defensive tackle. Timmy Jernigan is a capable replacement who played well Week 1, after missing almost the entirety of the 2018 season with a mysterious back injury. The Eagles also have Hassan Ridgeway, who had a nice camp, and they added Akeem Spence off the street earlier this week.

• CB Jalen Mills (PUP): Mills' foot injury has been extremely slow to heal, and he'll be on PUP through at least Week 6.

• CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (IR): LeBlanc was a contributing in-season addition in 2018 who "really solidified the nickel spot," according to Jim Schwartz. In eight regular season games with the Eagles in 2018, LeBlanc had 24 tackles, but no INTs. He did intercept a Drew Brees pass early on in the Eagles' playoff loss to the Saints. LeBlanc is out with a Lisfranc injury. He'll be allowed to practice after Week 6 of the regular season, and can return to the active roster after Week 8.

• DE Joe Ostman (IR): Ostman was having a great camp, before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

The Falcons have not yet listed their final injury report, but the following four players were limited in practice on Thursday:

  1. RB/PR Kenjon Barner
  2. WR Russell Gage
  3. OT Matt Gono
  4. OG Wes Schweitzer

Sooooooo, not exactly a star-studded group.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

RG Chris Lindstrom (IR): Lindstrom was a first-round pick of the Falcons (14th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He broke his foot Week 1 against the Vikings, and will be replaced in the lineup by Jamon Brown, who started games against the Eagles in 2018 with the Giants, and in 2017 with the Rams.

DE Steven Means (IR): The former Eagles annual preseason MVP ruptured his Achilles in OTAs.

