Upcoming Eagles opponent could be without their starting quarterback

When the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Jets in Week 5 (or perhaps better stated here, October 6th), the Jets may be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who reportedly has mononucleosis.

Lol.

For those of you who have ever had mono, you already know the pros and cons of it. Personally, I had it my freshman year of college more than 20 years ago, and my analysis is below:

Cons:

• The strep throat-like symptoms were pretty bad for about two weeks. Having a constant sore throat for half a month or longer sucked.



• You're completely sapped of all energy, and you sleep for most of the day, every day, for weeks.



Pros:

• My mom made me chicken noodle soup most days, and I loaded up on Ensure as much as possible.



• It's just expected that you are to lay down and do nothing. It's basically a vacation from life. There was no Netflix or Amazon video back in 1995 or 1996 or whenever I had it, so I was at the mercy of whatever crap was on TV at the time. I was probably watching Duck Tales or something.



Darnold won't know what it's like to have had mono in those days. He'll be spoiled by way better TV programming.



• It also means that you were getting some. Boom.



Anyway, one of the easiest games (on paper) on the Eagles' schedule just got a little easier if Darnold can't play, though certainly, his treatment will be more intense than my mom's chicken noodle soup.

Currently, the Jets' backup quarterback is Trevor Siemian. The Eagles are a perfect 10-0 all-time against the Jets.

