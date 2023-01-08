More Sports:

January 08, 2023

Report: Davis Webb to start at QB for Giants against Eagles

It'll be Webb's first ever career start.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Giants-Davis-Webb-Eagles Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports

New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb.

When the Giants line up on offense against the Eagles on Sunday, it will not be Daniel Jones at quarterback. It will not even be QB2 Tyrod Taylor. Practice squad quarterback Davis Webb gets the starting nod at Lincoln Financial Field, per the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy

The Giants, locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs regardless of the outcome of this game, have nothing to tangibly play for. It makes sense to sit Jones and even Taylor, a high-level backup in this league. Sunday is shaping up to be a big rest day for New York's top players. 

Webb, a 2017 third-round pick out of Cal by the Giants, has spent time on both New York and Buffalo's roster during his time in the pros. He has not thrown a pass in the NFL yet, appearing in just one game back in 2021 with the Bills. 

This is shaping up, on paper, to be an easy win for the Eagles en route to clinching the No. 1 seed in the conference. As Eagles fans assuredly know, however, nothing is ever quite so easy in Philadelphia. 

A QB named Webb making his first ever start in a game against the Birds at the Linc with big playoff implications on the line? That's never gone poorly for the Eagles before...

