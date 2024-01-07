Eagles-Giants Week 18 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles just faced their Week 18 opponent, the New York Giants, in Week 16, but both teams have some new injuries, and the Eagles will be without WR DeVonta Smith and CB Darius Slay.

Here are the Eagles' and Giants' inactives, with analysis:

Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback. S Tristin McCollum is a gameday callup from the practice squad.

• WR DeVonta Smith: This will be Smith's first missed game of his career. My understanding is that while the Eagles are trying to win this game — as in, not rest starters (Fletcher Cox aside) — they are making sure Smith and Slay are are healthy as possible for the playoffs.



• CB Darius Slay: Kelee Ringo will get his fourth straight start in relief of Slay. He has shown some good and some bad, as you might expect.

• RB D'Andre Swift: Swift was a late addition to the injury report with an illness, which opens the door for Boston Scott to add to his touchdown total against the Giants,



• DT Fletcher Cox: Cox wasn't on the injury report, but he's getting a rest in advance of the playoffs.



• OL Tyler Steen: The backup linemen will be Sua Opeta, Jack Driscoll, and Fred Johnson.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB Nakobe Dean: Entering the 2023 season, Dean was the clear No. 1 linebacker on the roster, as the team was counting on him to take on a much bigger role than what he had as a rookie in 2022. That has not gone to plan, as he landed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury Week 1 against the Patriots. He returned Week 6 and played in four games before again suffering a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve for a second time this season. When he has played, Dean has been fine as a run defender and as a tackler (PFF has him down for 0 missed tackles), but he has struggled in coverage. PFF has him down for 13 completions on 14 targets for 120 yards.

Dean was seen on a Roll-A-Bout in the locker room a couple weeks ago. He graduated to crutches and a walking boot last week. He's likely done for the season.

• S Justin Evans: Evans was the Eagles' choice to start opposite Reed Blankenship to begin the 2023 season, as he beat out Terrell Edmunds and Sydney Brown during training camp for that opportunity. He started four games for the Eagles, and when healthy, was a competent player. He landed on IR with a knee injury, lost his starting job when the Eagles traded for Kevin Byard, and reverted to season-ending IR when he was unable to make progress toward a return.

The Giants' inactives:

Banks and Michael-Schmitz are both rookie starters.