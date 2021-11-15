Jalen Hurts explains DeVonta Smith's 'Gotta Let Em Hang' TD celebration in Eagles' win

November 15, 2021
DeVonta Smith had a big game against the Broncos, catching a pair of touchdown passes in the Eagles' win in Denver, including this ridiculous grab to put the Birds up early and on their way to a 30-13 victory.
The birthday boy climbed a Mile High to catch this one@DeVontaSmith_6 | #PHIvsDEN pic.twitter.com/fNqeHTqnjI— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 14, 2021
In the second quarter, the rookie wideout added another score.
Best. Birthday. Ever.@DeVontaSmith_6 | #PHIvsDEN pic.twitter.com/hNARtH1y24— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 14, 2021
Following that second TD, Smith, whose big game came on his 23rd birthday, broke out quite the celebration.
.@DeVontaSmith_6 treating himself on his birthday#PHIvsDEN | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KCac2VaIEb— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 14, 2021
While that might be reminiscent of the "You've got no marbles" bit from the Major League movies to an older generation, it actually dates back to the same era. While head coach Nick Sirianni would only say that it was something to do with "the Fab 5's motto," Jalen Hurts offered up a bit more during his postgame presser, explaining it was a reference to a 1992 Geto Boys song...
Jalen Hurts on DeVonta Smith’s second touchdown celebration: Go listen to “Gotta Let ‘em Hang” by the Geto Boys. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/scdmeZ4cUF— EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) November 15, 2021
We'll let you go listen to the song for yourself if you haven't heard it before, but it's not hard to read between the lines and figure out what they're referencing. (NOTE: You should definitely go listen to the song if: 1. You like rap and, 2. There are no small children around.)
