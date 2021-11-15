More Sports:

November 15, 2021

Jalen Hurts explains DeVonta Smith's 'Gotta Let Em Hang' TD celebration in Eagles' win

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Devonta-Smith-Eagles_111421_usat Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

DeVonta Smith had a big game against the Broncos, catching a pair of touchdown passes in the Eagles' win in Denver, including this ridiculous grab to put the Birds up early and on their way to a 30-13 victory. 

In the second quarter, the rookie wideout added another score.

Following that second TD, Smith, whose big game came on his 23rd birthday, broke out quite the celebration.

While that might be reminiscent of the "You've got no marbles" bit from the Major League movies to an older generation, it actually dates back to the same era. While head coach Nick Sirianni would only say that it was something to do with "the Fab 5's motto," Jalen Hurts offered up a bit more during his postgame presser, explaining it was a reference to a 1992 Geto Boys song...

We'll let you go listen to the song for yourself if you haven't heard it before, but it's not hard to read between the lines and figure out what they're referencing. (NOTE: You should definitely go listen to the song if: 1. You like rap and, 2. There are no small children around.)

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Devonta Smith Jalen Hurts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Broncos game
111421DariusSlay

Sponsored

Honor those who served, and remember why
Limited - Pusillo Veterans Day

Government

In response to growing concerns, Philly releases map of asbestos removal projects in schools
SDP City Controller

Women's Health

Drug used to prevent preterm birth may increase cancer risk in offspring, study suggests
Risk of preterm birth

Television

Trailer for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' promises mayhem for Dee
Always Sunny Trailer 15

Entertainment

Six Flags Holiday in the Park and Drive-Thru experience opens this weekend
Six Flags Holiday Experience

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved