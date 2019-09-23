Penn dean of admissions identified as irate Eagles fan on FOX broadcast

The Eagles' 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday was a clinic in how a team can trip over itself dozens of times, still have multiple unexpected chances to win, and lose anyway in front of a home crowd.

While the 1-2 Eagles prepare for a quick turnaround on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, fans are taking the day to process the Lions game.

The mood was summed up perfectly by one angry dude who was captured on one of FOX's cameras during the course of the game.

That tweet shared by Deadspin elicited more than 100 comments. Some of them noted the presence of the young boy next to this man. Some said he looks like Will Ferrell. Some praised his passion.