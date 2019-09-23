More Sports:

September 23, 2019

Penn dean of admissions identified as irate Eagles fan on FOX broadcast

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
At the Eagles-Lions game on Sunday, a fan's reaction to what appears to have been a terrible call in the fourth quarter was caught by the FOX camera. The man was later found to be Eric Furda, dean of admissions at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Eagles' 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday was a clinic in how a team can trip over itself dozens of times, still have multiple unexpected chances to win, and lose anyway in front of a home crowd.

While the 1-2 Eagles prepare for a quick turnaround on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, fans are taking the day to process the Lions game.

The mood was summed up perfectly by one angry dude who was captured on one of FOX's cameras during the course of the game.

That tweet shared by Deadspin elicited more than 100 comments. Some of them noted the presence of the young boy next to this man. Some said he looks like Will Ferrell. Some praised his passion. 

RELATED: Viral CBS3 interview with apartment building fire 'hero' shades Eagles' Nelson Agholor

And then a few pointed out that he's the dean of admissions at the University of Pennsylvania. 


That would be Eric Furda, who attended Penn himself and was a four-year letterman on the varsity lightweight football team. He was the team's captain and MVP during his senior year in 1987. 

Most people don't associate Ivy League administrators with vein-popping hysterics, but Furda is a reminder not to stereotype. 

If you read his lips in the video, it looks like Furda says, "What the f*** are you looking at?" That would imply he was upset with a call or a non-call. (Miles Sanders will surely be looking back at this game with frustration — literally, because his head was completely twisted around on a blatant facemask penalty that wasn't called, but all he'll see is two fumbles). 

Furda took to Twitter and accepted a penalty of his own. 


Even when the Eagles lose, Philadelphia always finds a way to unite around a good laugh. 

