Eagles mailbag: An NFL head coach makes a weird comment about Jalen Hurts

Earlier this week, we solicited questions for an Eagles mailbag via Twitter and Threads. This is Part I of a two-part mailbag. Let's just get right to it.



Question from @Gritizenship: How is Jalen Hurts' accuracy?

He has looked more accurate through the first three practices than he has in past training camps, in my opinion, to all levels of the field. The short throws have mostly been on time and in the right place, his intermediate throws have had the right combination of touch and power, when appropriate, and while he has left a couple of deep throws short he has also had some that have been on the money.

Accuracy was an area of Hurts' game where he made a huge jump last year, obviously, and yet there is still plenty of room for improvement. I think you'll see that continue to improve this season.

Question from Jimmy (me): I know you already published a roundup of where people have Hurts ranked among starting NFL quarterbacks, but I wanted to get your take on the rankings in The Athletic via NFL personnel folks?

Oh, hey, great question Jimmy! Yes, I did publish a roundup of where Hurts is being ranked by the national folks a week or so ago. I wanted to include The Athletic's rankings, because I think Mike Sando does a great job with that every year.

Hurts landed at 6th overall, in "Tier 2." Five quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Joe Burrow (Bengals), Josh Allen (Bills), Aaron Rodgers (Jets), and Justin Herbert (Chargers) — all landed in Tier 2.

It's always the comments therein that reveal that a lot of people working for professional football teams have no idea what they're talking about. Like this (emphasis mine):

This is such a weird comment on so many levels.

• To begin, the drive in question was a three-and-out. The first play was a run to Miles Sanders. The second play was an incomplete pass. The third play was a sack, but it's not as if the Commanders ran a mush rush or something, designed to make Hurts throw the ball from the pocket. It's a normal four-man rush (3:51 mark below).

On the drive before that, in a come from behind situation (though not necessarily 2-minute), Hurts delivered a great pass to Quez Watkins deep down the field, who made the catch, but then fumbled. Absent that fumble, the Eagles probably score on that drive.

• In an end of game situation against the Colts the very next week, Hurts led a game-winning drive.



• Hurts didn't have many opportunities to lead game-winning drives in the Eagles' two-minute offense, because, well, they usually had big leads. How dare he choke out most opponents before the fourth quarter even starts. Loser.

However, he led scoring drives in two-minute situations at the end of the first half against the Lions, Vikings, Commanders, Jaguars, almost the Texans (missed FG), Packers, Bears, Giants (playoffs), 49ers (playoffs), and Chiefs (Super Bowl). The idea that he might not be able to run a two-minute offense is laughable.

And this was A HEAD COACH making that comment, lol. (Anonymously, of course.)

Question from @GarySie84201955: Which UDFA is showing the most potential?

My way-too-early UDFAs most likely to make the team power rankings:

WR Joseph Ngata: I think Ngata is way out in front of the rest of the pack so far. He has made a decent number of catches through the first three days, and he's playing a position (outside WR) where the Eagles don't have a lot of depth. I'm curious to see if he starts getting some looks on special teams, which would be a good indicator that the staff sees a spot on the roster for him. OT Trevor Reid: We'll get a better look at Reid now that the pads will likely be going on, but I haven't noticed him yet in a bad way, whereas the other second- and third-stringers have largely not looked so great so far. P Ty Zentner: He's behind Arryn Siposs at the moment, but things can still change. TE Brady Russell: Russell has made a few catches here and there, and I've noticed him getting some love from tight ends coach Jason Michael. In other words, he seems to be some of the little things right. WR Jadon Haselwood: Haselwood looks the part, and he made a really nice catch in a developmental period. Ultimately, guys like Ngata and Haselwood are going to have to show something in the preseason games in addition to practice. LB Ben VanSumeren: His size and athletic measurables make him something close to a practice squad lock. CB Eli Ricks: There are just too many other corners on the roster ahead of the UDFAs, and Ricks hasn't stood out yet. CB Mekhi Garner: I think Garner has the build and speed of a safety. OT Chim Okorafor: Okorafor has had trouble blocking Kyron Johnson in third-string reps.

Question from caddieshacked: I’m getting a Jason Kelce Kelly green jersey, do you approve?



My Kelly green jersey power rankings:

To begin, I think the really obvious choices here are the face of the franchise (Hurts), and any of the "core four" (Kelce, Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham, and maybe Fletcher Cox). I'll rank my top 10 thereafter:

Haason Reddick (7): 7 is a cool number, and Reddick is both a star player and a local guy. DeVonta Smith (6): If you're worried about whether Smith will be signed to an extension after his rookie contract is up... don't be. A.J. Brown (11): There are too many old Carson Wentz jerseys out there with Brown's name taped over Wentz's. Just put an actual Brown jersey at the top of your list to Santa. Jordan Mailata (68): Love an OL jersey, and he'll be here for a long time. Josh Sweat (94): Soon-to-be star player if he continues to ascend who maybe doesn't get enough attention, and he should still be around for a while. This would be my Eagles hipster pick. Dallas Goedert (88): Get in on him before the 1000-yard season happens in 2023. Nolan Smith (3): Great number, and if he turns out to be even a decent player he's going to be a fan favorite because of his aggressive play style and infectious personality. Jake Elliott (4): We haven't seen kicker jerseys in the stands since David Akers back in the day. Elliott may eventually be thought of as the best kicker in team history. He's well on his way. Landon Dickerson (69): If you're the loveable big guy of your crew. Any of Jalen Carter (98), Jordan Davis (90), or Nakobe Dean (17): Probably only for the Georgia Bulldog fans who are now also Eagles fans willing to make the early leap.

Question from @Gabesz888: It's 2025 - rank the top 5 players on the team.

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Haason Reddick, Dallas Goedert.

