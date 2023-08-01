Eagles mailbag: An NFL head coach makes a weird comment about Jalen Hurts

August 01, 2023
Earlier this week, we solicited questions for an Eagles mailbag via Twitter and Threads (shameless plug: follow me here). Thank you as always for doing half the work for me. This is Part I of a two-part mailbag (Part I here). This will be a shorter mailbag because I have to take a shower and get to camp. Let's just get right to it.
Question from @Gritizenship: How is Jalen Hurts' accuracy?
He has looked more accurate through the first three practices than he has in past training camps, in my opinion, to all levels of the field. The short throws have mostly been on time and in the right place, his intermediate throws have had the right combination of touch and power, when appropriate, and while he has left a couple of deep throws short he has also had some that have been on the money.
Accuracy was an area of Hurts' game where he made a huge jump last year, obviously, and yet there is still plenty of room for improvement. I think you'll see that continue to improve this season.
Question from Jimmy (me): I know you already published a roundup of where people have Hurts ranked among starting NFL quarterbacks, but I wanted to get your take on the rankings in The Athletic via NFL personnel folks?
Oh, hey, great question Jimmy! Yes, I did publish a roundup of where Hurts is being ranked by the national folks a week or so ago. I wanted to include The Athletic's rankings, because I think Mike Sando does a great job with that every year.
Hurts landed at 6th overall, in "Tier 2." Five quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Joe Burrow (Bengals), Josh Allen (Bills), Aaron Rodgers (Jets), and Justin Herbert (Chargers) — all landed in Tier 2.
It's always the comments therein that reveal that a lot of people working for professional football teams have no idea what they're talking about. Like this (emphasis mine):
Hurts has yet to prove himself in 2-minute situations.
“That is why I was so fascinated with the Super Bowl,” a head coach said. “If they do not call that pass interference (on the Eagles), Kansas City kicks a field goal and then we find out once and for all, Jalen Hurts in the 2-minute. Because the last time he was in one, and people forget this, they lost at home on Monday night. Washington didn’t let him out of the tackle box, and Philly did not win that game.”
This is such a weird comment on so many levels.
• To begin, the drive in question was a three-and-out. The first play was a run to Miles Sanders. The second play was an incomplete pass. The third play was a sack, but it's not as if the Commanders ran a mush rush or something, designed to make Hurts throw the ball from the pocket. It's a normal four-man rush (3:51 mark below).
On the drive before that, in a come from behind situation (though not necessarily 2-minute), Hurts delivered a great pass to Quez Watkins deep down the field, who made the catch, but then fumbled. Absent that fumble, the Eagles probably score on that drive.
• In an end of game situation against the Colts the very next week, Hurts led a game-winning drive.
• Hurts didn't have many opportunities to lead game-winning drives in the Eagles' two-minute offense, because, well, they usually had big leads. How dare he choke out most opponents before the fourth quarter even starts. Loser.
However, he led scoring drives in two-minute situations at the end of the first half against the Lions, Vikings, Commanders, Jaguars, almost the Texans (missed FG), Packers, Bears, Giants (playoffs), 49ers (playoffs), and Chiefs (Super Bowl). The idea that he might not be able to run a two-minute offense is laughable.
And this was A HEAD COACH making that comment, lol. (Anonymously, of course.)
Question from @GarySie84201955: Which UDFA is showing the most potential?
My way-too-early UDFAs most likely to make the team power rankings:
Question from caddieshacked: I’m getting a Jason Kelce Kelly green jersey, do you approve?
My Kelly green jersey power rankings:
To begin, I think the really obvious choices here are the face of the franchise (Hurts), and any of the "core four" (Kelce, Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham, and maybe Fletcher Cox). I'll rank my top 10 thereafter:
Question from @Gabesz888: It's 2025 - rank the top 5 players on the team.
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Haason Reddick, Dallas Goedert.
