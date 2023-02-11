Eagles make three roster moves ahead of Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday that they have activated P Arryn Siposs from Injured Reserve and elevated S Anthony Harris and WR Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster for their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

P Arryn Siposs activated from Injured Reserve

Siposs was having a nice season when he was injured while trying to run for a first down after a blocked punt Week 14 against the Giants. The Eagles signed 15-year vet Brett Kern to replace Siposs, but the 36-year-old Kern was ineffective. With Siposs healthy once again, the choice to insert him back into the lineup is an easy one.

Because the Eagles had an open roster spot, they did not have to release Kern to make room for Siposs. One of the Eagles' two punters will be inactive on gameday, likely Kern.

WR Greg Ward elevated from the practice squad to the active roster

This is an interesting development ahead of the Super Bowl. Primary punt returner Britain Covey showed up as a late addition to the injury report with a hamstring injury, and was listed as questionable. Ward, formerly the Eagles' primary punt returner, is now available for gameday, signaling concern that Covey may not be able to play. Of course, the Eagles may just be activating Ward "just in case."

Covey's rookie season got off to a shaky start, as he had two fumbles and averaged 6.1 yards per punt return in the first five games. Since then, he's been a good returner, with zero fumbles and 11.7 yards per return.



Ward has a career 5.7 yards per return average.

DeVonta Smith also returned punts this year for the Eagles.

S Anthony Harris elevated from the practice squad to the active roster

The Eagles are likely just getting Harris a full game check by elevating him to the active roster, like they did for him in their first two playoff games. He'll likely be a healthy scratch.

