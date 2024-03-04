More Sports:

March 04, 2024

Jason Kelce to Nick Sirianni: 'I can't wait to watch the flowers re-blossom'

Jason Kelce, as he was announcing his retirement, gave another vote of confidence in Nick Sirianni, calling back to the Eagles coach's notorious flower speech from 2021.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jurgens-Kelce-Dickerson-Eagles-2023.jpg Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Jason Kelce (62) has confidence that the Eagles will bounce back next year.

There were a lot of tears, a lot of long pauses to avoid getting choked up, and ultimately, so, so many thank yous to share during Jason Kelce's retirement speech Monday afternoon at the NovaCare Complex

Eventually, the direction turned to memories and stories of each one of Kelce's four Eagles head coaches, from Andy Reid and his unique introduction into the NFL; Chip Kelly, the Snow Bowl and what they at the time thought was going to be a game-changing offense; Doug Pederson and all the guts it took to go for the Philly Special on 4th and Goal in the Super Bowl and all the cathartic glory of the championship parade that followed; and then Nick Sirianni, the kegs of beer, his unexpected ride in Year 1, the jump into the Super Bowl in Year 2, and then that devasting collapse to end Year 3. 

It was a, still, painful way to end a season that had such high expectations of Super Bowl or bust, and a bitter way for Kelce to go out in what stood as a total burnout of a defeat to the Bucs in the Wild Card round.

But Kelce said he wouldn't have changed a thing now that there's been time to process and come to a clear decision on his future. He also offered a pointed message to Sirianni and the organization's own, calling back to Sirianni's notorious "flower" speech from when the Eagles were up against the wall back in the early part of the 2021 season. 

Said Kelce:

"I won't forget Nick Sirianni sending me kegs of beer to convince me to keep playing these last few years. He knows the key to my heart. I won't forget making the playoffs in his first season, the Super Bowl his next, and the immense heartbreak at the collapse of this last season. And although last season truly sucked, I wouldn't trade any of my time with you or those teams for the world. 

"Everything happens for a reason, and I have truly enjoyed my time with you, Coach. Sometimes the flowers get knocked back a bit...But the roots remain, and I can't wait to watch them re-blossom this next season."

It'll just likely be with Kelce's successor Cam Jurgens snapping the ball now, while the Eagles legend watches on from elsewhere, wherever that may be. 

The Eagles' immediate future was hardly in focus on Monday. It was, and had to be, all about Kelce and everything he meant to Philadelphia.

But even before Monday, the outlook for the Eagles going into next season wasn't one all that full of optimism among fans. 

Lingering bitterness over the way 2023 ended coupled with uncertainty over the roster entering the offseason and concern over Sirianni's coaching and personnel decisions left the general feelings toward the team with a lot of skepticism. 

It was notable, however, in the weeks that followed the season's end that veterans like Kelce and Fletcher Cox stood behind Sirianni even when many believed him to be on the hot seat. 

And Kelce didn't break from that as he said goodbye to his playing days on Monday.

MORE: Kelce transcended being an offensive lineman, reaching true stardom

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Nick Sirianni Jason Kelce Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

I-95 reopens after multivehicle crash causes closures Sunday morning
i-95 multi-vehicle crash road closure

Sponsored

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Illness

People with COVID-19 can stop isolating once they are fever free and feeling better, CDC says
COVID-19 Isolation CDC

Arts & Culture

Atlantic City to debut its largest mural in June
atlantic city largest mural

Flyers

Tyson Foerster finds goal-scoring touch right when the Flyers need it most
Tyson-Foerster-Goal-Celebration-Flyers-Lightning-NHL-2.28.24.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Show to bring art and antiques to Fairmount in April
Philadelphia Show 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved