Jason Kelce to Nick Sirianni: 'I can't wait to watch the flowers re-blossom'

There were a lot of tears, a lot of long pauses to avoid getting choked up, and ultimately, so, so many thank yous to share during Jason Kelce's retirement speech Monday afternoon at the NovaCare Complex.

Eventually, the direction turned to memories and stories of each one of Kelce's four Eagles head coaches, from Andy Reid and his unique introduction into the NFL; Chip Kelly, the Snow Bowl and what they at the time thought was going to be a game-changing offense; Doug Pederson and all the guts it took to go for the Philly Special on 4th and Goal in the Super Bowl and all the cathartic glory of the championship parade that followed; and then Nick Sirianni, the kegs of beer, his unexpected ride in Year 1, the jump into the Super Bowl in Year 2, and then that devasting collapse to end Year 3.

It was a, still, painful way to end a season that had such high expectations of Super Bowl or bust, and a bitter way for Kelce to go out in what stood as a total burnout of a defeat to the Bucs in the Wild Card round.

But Kelce said he wouldn't have changed a thing now that there's been time to process and come to a clear decision on his future. He also offered a pointed message to Sirianni and the organization's own, calling back to Sirianni's notorious "flower" speech from when the Eagles were up against the wall back in the early part of the 2021 season.

Said Kelce:

"I won't forget Nick Sirianni sending me kegs of beer to convince me to keep playing these last few years. He knows the key to my heart. I won't forget making the playoffs in his first season, the Super Bowl his next, and the immense heartbreak at the collapse of this last season. And although last season truly sucked, I wouldn't trade any of my time with you or those teams for the world. "Everything happens for a reason, and I have truly enjoyed my time with you, Coach. Sometimes the flowers get knocked back a bit...But the roots remain, and I can't wait to watch them re-blossom this next season."

It'll just likely be with Kelce's successor Cam Jurgens snapping the ball now, while the Eagles legend watches on from elsewhere, wherever that may be.

The Eagles' immediate future was hardly in focus on Monday. It was, and had to be, all about Kelce and everything he meant to Philadelphia.

But even before Monday, the outlook for the Eagles going into next season wasn't one all that full of optimism among fans.

Lingering bitterness over the way 2023 ended coupled with uncertainty over the roster entering the offseason and concern over Sirianni's coaching and personnel decisions left the general feelings toward the team with a lot of skepticism.

It was notable, however, in the weeks that followed the season's end that veterans like Kelce and Fletcher Cox stood behind Sirianni even when many believed him to be on the hot seat.

And Kelce didn't break from that as he said goodbye to his playing days on Monday.

