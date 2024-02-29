Report: Jets believe Mecole Hardman leaked gameplan to Eagles before Week 6 matchup

Before he was catching the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl for Kansas City, Mecole Hardman was on the Jets to begin the 2023 season. Hardman was upset with his role and usage in New York. That's nothing new for NFL players, but the case was so extreme for Hardman that he could have leaked the team's gameplan to opponents ahead of multiple games.

One of those leaks may have been to the Eagles.

A report comes from SNY Jets reporter Connor J. Hughes following a (now deleted) post on X from Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner about the Jets believing Hardman did so:

In the most Eagles turn of events ever, they may have had the Jets' gameplan and still lost. The Eagles came into Week 6 undefeated, but fell 20-14 in the Meadowlands. The Eagles blew a 14-3 along the way in the Jets franchise's first-ever win over the Eagles.

Hardman was traded back to Kansas City, where he previously won two Super Bowls, three days after the Eagles-Jets game. He went on to nab his third Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in February.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader