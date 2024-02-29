Eagles-only 2024 mock draft, version 2.0, NFL Combine edition

As a reminder, the Eagles are currently projected to have 8 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. While it's likely that Howie Roseman will move up and/or down the board as he usually does, we'll play it straight here and simply act as though the Eagles will stick and pick.

You can find our Eagles-only mock draft pick, version 1.0, here.

Latham is a monster offensive tackle who can anchor against power in pass pro and maul defensive linemen in the run game. He's more Jordan Mailata than Lane Johnson. Highlights:

In Philly, Latham's fit would essentially be the same as the first-round selection in our Eagles-only mock, version 1.0, Taliese Fuaga. He can understudy under Lane Johnson for however long Johnson wants to continue to play while also cross-training at RG in the short-term. Latham played a little guard at Bama as well, and the Eagles could have a hole at RG if Jason Kelce retires and Cam Jurgens replaces him at center.

In the locker room after the Eagles' loss to the Bucs, Johnson said that he thinks he has "a few good years left," and while that may be true, he turns 34 in May and the Eagles have a consistent history of putting succession plans in place years in advance along the offensive line.

Round 2 (from New Orleans): Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan (6'0, 192)

Wilson is an explosive slot receiver with sub-4.4 speed who can win on deep balls down the field or make defenders miss after the catch on crossing routes or on quick screens. He is also surprisingly effective on 50-50 balls despite a lack of size.



The Eagles were extremely slow to give up on Quez Watkins because they loved the possibilities that come with having a speed element from the slot. Wilson makes sense in a Watkins type of role, but with much more dependability and playmaking ability when the ball comes his way.



Round 2: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan (6'3, 247)

Colson led Michigan's defense with 95 tackles, 30 more than the next-closest Michigan defender. He's an outstanding run defender, as shown below:



Colson is also a good athlete, especially for a big linebacker, by today's standards, at 6'3, 247. He has the height-weight-speed combination to run with tight ends and get them to the ground after the catch.



Round 3: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State (6'4, 251)

In an Ohio State offense that was absolutely loaded with wide receiver talent, Stover found a way to become a productive, efficient tight end, catching 41 passes for 576 yards (an impressive 14.0 YPC for a TE), and 5 TDs. Love his effort and ability after the catch:



Stover has good hands, he runs good routes, and he is also thought of as a good blocker. If there's a negative, it's that he won't be confused for Kyle Pitts on the athleticism front, but when you look at a player like the Cowboys' Jake Ferguson, for example, his measurables suck but he's simply a good football player because he does all the things well that tight ends need to do.



The Eagles drafted Dallas Goedert after Zach Ertz's fifth season when Ertz was only 27 years old. They drafted Ertz after Brent Celek's sixth season when Celek was 28. Goedert has played six seasons and is now 29. He's still a good player and is certainly capable of having a bounce back season in 2024 after a down year in 2023, but I wouldn't rule out the possibility of the Eagles drafting a tight end with a Day 2 pick to eventually replace him.



Stover can be a productive No. 2 TE out of the box with starting potential down the road.

Round 5: Kalen King, CB, Penn State (5'11, 190)

King was at one time thought to be a potential first-round pick, but he had a rough 2023 season and a shaky week at the Senior Bowl, which has a number of the better draft analysts, notably Daniel Jeremiah, saying that he will probably go Day 3.

Last year the Eagles pounced when Kelee Ringo fell further than expected. Maybe King could be that guy this year? King doesn't have great size, but he's a physical run defender and he got his hands on a ton of passes in 2022 (3 INTs, 18 PBUs).

King mostly plays outside at PSU, but he has the skill set to play inside as well. The Eagles need more depth both on the inside and outside, and King has enough ability that if he gets back on the right track he can grow into a starting role in the NFL.



Round 5: Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky (5'8, 220)

Davis is a short, squatty back who isn't likely to run a fast 40 time but he can break tackles, he has impressive lateral agility, and he has some receiving chops. Watching his highlight reel, he gave me some Kenneth Walker vibes.



In 2023, Davis had 186 carries for 1066 yards (5.7 YPC) and 13 TDs. He also chipped in 29 receptions for 317 yards (10.9 YPC) and 7 TDs.

It's been a while since the Eagles had a power runner that they actually used, but Davis could add that element while also being able to stay on the field on obvious passing downs because he's a competent receiver.

It's worth noting that Davis will turn 25 in November, which is why I believe he'll still be available in Round 5.

Round 5: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State (6'1, 212)

Travis was having a Heisman-like season when he suffered a gruesome leg injury that ended his season. Before he got hurt, Travis was 207/324 for 2756 yards (8.5 YPA), 20 TDs, and 2 INTs. He also had 7 rushing TDs.



Travis doesn't have the physical attributes or arm talent that guys like Caleb Williams (USC) or Drake Maye (UNC) have, but he is widely thought of as smart, a great leader, and a winner, as he helped turn around a stagnant Florida State program. His collegiate career ended on a 17-game winning streak. His biggest strength was probably a willingness to allow FSU's elite set of skill position players make plays on the football.

The three big knocks on Travis will be as follows:

Lack of ideal arm strength. He has to rehab a major injury. He played six years in college and will turn 24 in May. (He's only 15 months younger than Jalen Hurts, who will be entering his fifth NFL season in 2024.)

I like his fit in Philly as a quarterback with a good head on his shoulders who can allow the Eagles' set of elite skill position players to make plays.

I should also note that drafting a quarterback is only a viable option if the Eagles think that Tanner McKee is ready to be the No. 2 behind Hurts in 2024. In that event, they would be able to save on cap space for a backup quarterback, but would probably draft a No. 3, and Travis is the kind of player I'd bet on.

Round 5: Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn (5'11, 178)

Simpson has some corner/safety versatility and ball-hawking skills (4 INTs in 2023). He was impressive covering wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends throughout the week of practices at the Senior Bowl. He's only 178 pounds, so he'll have to add some muscle, but he can cover.



Again, the Eagles simply need more depth in the secondary after getting caught with their pants down there in 2023.

