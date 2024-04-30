A.J. Brown on Eagles: 'When I hang my cleats up, it's going to be in that uniform'

Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown put pen to paper on his three-year, $96 million contract extension Tuesday morning, making it official: He's in Philadelphia for the long haul, ideally for the rest of his career.

"Guys, when I hang my cleats up, it's going to be in that uniform right there," Brown said via a video posted to the Eagles' social media channels after signing.

At the very least, the Eagles' offensive core at the skill positions is locked in for the foreseeable future.

Brown has caught 194 passes for 2,952 yards and 18 touchdowns in the two seasons since arriving to Philadelphia through a draft night trade with Tennessee.

Between a unique blend of speed and power, he was an immediate game-changer and top target for quarterback Jalen Hurts, which made the Eagles' offense all the more potent with another rising star wideout in DeVonta Smith on the opposite end of the field.

The trio were a major factor in pushing the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2022 and in getting them to, at one point, an NFL-best 10-1 start in 2023 before the entire team imploded in the latter half of the year.

That gave way to a lot of frustration, and rumors and speculation that not everyone would stay put in the aftermath. But a few months' time to breathe following the end of a disappointing season settled down most's view of the Eagles – plus the addition of Saquon Barkley. That helped, too.

The Eagles also used that time to get Smith signed long-term and obviously Brown as well, who turns 27 in June and will now be here through the 2029 season with his new deal in place.

Brown is scheduled to meet with the media later Tuesday.

