More Sports:

April 25, 2024

Report: Eagles agree to contract extension with WR A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown is now the NFL's highest-paid receiver on an average annual basis.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
021024AJBrown Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver A.J. Brown, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. It's reportedly worth $32 million per year. 

That would make Brown the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, and he will be under contract through 2029.

Brown was arguably the Eagles' best player in 2023. During the first half of the season, he had six consecutive games with at least 125 receiving yards, an NFL record.

  1. At Buccaneers: 9 catches, 131 yards
  2. Commanders: 9 catches, 175 yards, 2 TDs
  3. At Rams: 6 catches, 127 yards
  4. At Jets: 7 catches, 131 yards
  5. Dolphins: 10 catches, 137 yards, 1 TD
  6. At Commanders: 8 catches, 130 yards, 2 TDs

Brown eventually cooled off when the Eagles' offense as a whole sputtered down the stretch, but for a while when the Eagles' season was going well, he basically was the offense.

He finished with 106 catches for 1,456 yards and 7 TDs, but was unable to participate in the Eagles' embarrassing blowout loss to the Buccaneers in the playoffs with a knee injury suffered against the Giants Week 18.

Eagles players who are under contract through at least the next three seasons:

• Through 2029: WR A.J. Brown.

• Through 2028: QB Jalen Hurts, LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, WR DeVonta Smith, K Jake Elliott.

• Through 2027: None.

• Through 2026: RT Lane Johnson, EDGE Bryce Huff, RB Saquon Barkley, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

DT Jalen Carter, EDGE Nolan Smith, and the rest of the Eagles' 2023 rookie class — OL Tyler Steen, S Sydney Brown, CB Kelee Ringo, QB Tanner McKee, and DT Moro Ojomo — are also under contract through 2026, with Carter and Smith also both having fifth-year options attached to their rookie deals as first-round picks.

MORE: Eagles 2024 NFL Draft board

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia A.J. Brown

Videos

Featured

Limited - Festival Attendees enjoying the Down and Derby Wine Festival

Attend the 2024 Down and Derby Wine Festival on May 4
Purchased - Friends holding beer at a festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Spring on Tap Beer Festival

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Groups kick off 'walk audits' to improve pedestrian pathways
Walk audits

Sponsored

Laughter may be the best medicine
Purchased - friends drinking coffee and laughing together

Health News

Philadelphia's ozone pollution is the worst in the Mid-Atlantic region
Philly Air Quality

Music

Learn more about Taylor Swift's album by talking to your Amazon Alexa
taylor swift amazon alexa

Eagles

Brandon Graham to announce Eagles picks at NFL Draft
7.26.23_EaglesPractice_Brandon-graham-9174.jpg

Food & Drink

Jason Kelce to bartend in Sea Isle City on June 26
Jason Kelce bartending

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved