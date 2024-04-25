Report: Eagles agree to contract extension with WR A.J. Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver A.J. Brown, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. It's reportedly worth $32 million per year.

That would make Brown the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, and he will be under contract through 2029.

Brown was arguably the Eagles' best player in 2023. During the first half of the season, he had six consecutive games with at least 125 receiving yards, an NFL record.

At Buccaneers: 9 catches, 131 yards Commanders: 9 catches, 175 yards, 2 TDs At Rams: 6 catches, 127 yards At Jets: 7 catches, 131 yards Dolphins: 10 catches, 137 yards, 1 TD At Commanders: 8 catches, 130 yards, 2 TDs

Brown eventually cooled off when the Eagles' offense as a whole sputtered down the stretch, but for a while when the Eagles' season was going well, he basically was the offense.

He finished with 106 catches for 1,456 yards and 7 TDs, but was unable to participate in the Eagles' embarrassing blowout loss to the Buccaneers in the playoffs with a knee injury suffered against the Giants Week 18.

Eagles players who are under contract through at least the next three seasons:

• Through 2029: WR A.J. Brown.

• Through 2028: QB Jalen Hurts, LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, WR DeVonta Smith, K Jake Elliott.

• Through 2027: None.

• Through 2026: RT Lane Johnson, EDGE Bryce Huff, RB Saquon Barkley, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

DT Jalen Carter, EDGE Nolan Smith, and the rest of the Eagles' 2023 rookie class — OL Tyler Steen, S Sydney Brown, CB Kelee Ringo, QB Tanner McKee, and DT Moro Ojomo — are also under contract through 2026, with Carter and Smith also both having fifth-year options attached to their rookie deals as first-round picks.

