April 15, 2024

Source: Eagles agree to a contract extension with WR DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith will be under contract with the Eagles through 2028 with his new deal.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
DeVonta Smith

According to a source, the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith was a good starter out of the gate his rookie season, and is quickly blossoming into a star receiver. Smith's stats his first three seasons in the NFL:

DeVonta Smith Rec Yards  YPCTD 
2021 64 916 14.3 
2022 95 1196 12.6 
2023 81 1066 13.2 


He also has 27 catches for 405 yards an 1 TD in five Eagles postseason games.

Smith is the third core Eagles player to earn a contract extension this offseason, after Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata.

The team exercised the fifth-year option ($15,591,000) and tacked on three additional years worth $25 million per year thereafter. He will be under contract through 2028..

Eagles players who are under contract through at least the next three seasons:

• Through 2028: QB Jalen Hurts, LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, WR DeVonta Smith, K Jake Elliott.

• Through 2027: None.

• Through 2026: RT Lane Johnson, WR A.J. Brown, EDGE Bryce Huff, RB Saquon Barkley, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

DT Jalen Carter, EDGE Nolan Smith, and the rest of the Eagles' 2023 rookie class — OL Tyler Steen, S Sydney Brown, CB Kelee Ringo, QB Tanner McKee, and DT Moro Ojomo — are also under contract through 2026, with Carter and Smith also both having fifth-year options attached to their rookie deals as first-round picks.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

