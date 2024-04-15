Source: Eagles agree to a contract extension with WR DeVonta Smith

According to a source, the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith was a good starter out of the gate his rookie season, and is quickly blossoming into a star receiver. Smith's stats his first three seasons in the NFL:

DeVonta Smith Rec Yards YPC TD 2021 64 916 14.3 5 2022 95 1196 12.6 7 2023 81 1066 13.2 7



He also has 27 catches for 405 yards an 1 TD in five Eagles postseason games.

Smith is the third core Eagles player to earn a contract extension this offseason, after Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata.

The team exercised the fifth-year option ($15,591,000) and tacked on three additional years worth $25 million per year thereafter. He will be under contract through 2028..

Eagles players who are under contract through at least the next three seasons:

• Through 2028: QB Jalen Hurts, LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, WR DeVonta Smith, K Jake Elliott.

• Through 2027: None.

• Through 2026: RT Lane Johnson, WR A.J. Brown, EDGE Bryce Huff, RB Saquon Barkley, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

DT Jalen Carter, EDGE Nolan Smith, and the rest of the Eagles' 2023 rookie class — OL Tyler Steen, S Sydney Brown, CB Kelee Ringo, QB Tanner McKee, and DT Moro Ojomo — are also under contract through 2026, with Carter and Smith also both having fifth-year options attached to their rookie deals as first-round picks.

