February 23, 2024

A.J. Brown calls into WIP, states that he wants to be with the Eagles

After being a talking point among the media in the city, A.J. Brown called into 94.1 WIP himself to discuss his status with the Eagles.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
AJ-Brown-Eagles-WIP Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

A.J. Brown called into 94.1 WIP to discuss his relationship with the media and with his Eagles teammates.

There's never a dull moment when it comes to the Eagles in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, A.J. Brown posted on X about the discussion surrounding him in the city:

On Friday, Brown himself called in 94.1 WIP's afternoon show, discussing his relationship with the media, reiterating his commitment to the Eagles and more. 

WIP Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks provided excerpts of Brown's comments on his X account:

Brown talked about his relationship with Jalen Hurts:

He discussed the state of the locker room, too:

Brown said that no one is working harder than him:

Props to Brown for going out and attempting to set the record straight himself on the airwaves. It was refreshing. True authenticity. 

MORE: What the media is saying about the Eagles

