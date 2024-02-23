A.J. Brown calls into WIP, states that he wants to be with the Eagles

February 23, 2024
There's never a dull moment when it comes to the Eagles in Philadelphia.
On Thursday, A.J. Brown posted on X about the discussion surrounding him in the city:
Philly media is so lame. It’s literally something everyday. Then the fans be believe the bs. They really should start raising the prices of microphones and cameras because you people will say anything for views. I see why nobody likes us because we don’t even like us. #RealityTV— AJ BROWN (@1kalwaysopen_) February 22, 2024
On Friday, Brown himself called in 94.1 WIP's afternoon show, discussing his relationship with the media, reiterating his commitment to the Eagles and more.
WIP Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks provided excerpts of Brown's comments on his X account:
AJ Brown on @SportsRadioWIP:— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 23, 2024
"I want to be with the #Eagles...It's as simple as that."
Brown talked about his relationship with Jalen Hurts:
AJ Brown on @SportsRadioWIP on the idea that there is an issue with his relationship with Jalen Hurts:— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 23, 2024
"I think that is BS. I'm not going to get into our relationship on the air...it wasn't a problem when I was on my six-game streak. They only started talking about that when we…
He discussed the state of the locker room, too:
AJ Brown on @SportsRadioWIP:— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 23, 2024
"The locker room is fine...Players just weren't executing....Media ran with the coaches, blame the coaches....I'm not going to blame the coaches. It was the players not executing"#Eagles
Brown said that no one is working harder than him:
"I'm the person you need on this team because I am willing to hold people accountable, make people around me better. But nobody sees that. All you see is the little flare ups...Nobody in that building works harder than me, I can stand on that and say that."— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 23, 2024
— A.J. Brown on 94WIP pic.twitter.com/owAynjeztv
Props to Brown for going out and attempting to set the record straight himself on the airwaves. It was refreshing. True authenticity.
