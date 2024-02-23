A.J. Brown calls into WIP, states that he wants to be with the Eagles

There's never a dull moment when it comes to the Eagles in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, A.J. Brown posted on X about the discussion surrounding him in the city:

On Friday, Brown himself called in 94.1 WIP's afternoon show, discussing his relationship with the media, reiterating his commitment to the Eagles and more.

WIP Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks provided excerpts of Brown's comments on his X account:

Brown talked about his relationship with Jalen Hurts:

He discussed the state of the locker room, too:

Brown said that no one is working harder than him:

Props to Brown for going out and attempting to set the record straight himself on the airwaves. It was refreshing. True authenticity.

