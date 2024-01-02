More Sports:

January 02, 2024

By the numbers: A.J. Brown is the most dominant receiver in Eagles history and should get the ball even more

A.J. Brown is having a monster season yet again for the Eagles. He's more dominant than any receiver in team history. He still isn't getting the ball enough, writes Shamus Clancy.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-AJ-Brown-Receiving-Record Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is on pace to rewrite the franchise record book.

The Eagles are a rudderless ship falling ass-backwards into the playoffs, but the one constant in a season that could go down in infamy is A.J. Brown. 

Even during the Birds' back-to-back blowout losses to San Francisco and Dallas, Brown continued to rack up gaudy numbers, totaling 17 catches for 208 yards in another wise completely humiliating stretch.

Brown is a superstar, the most prolific receiver on a season-by-season basis in franchise history and the team's clear-cut MVP for the 2023 campaign.

He's also, somehow, not getting the ball enough.

The answer to the Nick Sirianni-Brian Johnson offensive paradigm isn't clear and the cracks in the Eagles' once impenetrable unit may not have their true causes revealed until after this regime is ousted at an indefinite point in the future. The Eagles' biggest (and second-biggest and third-biggest...) issue is their mess of a defense and whatever in the world went on with the Sean Desai-for-Matt Patricia swap, but the offense could still be better. All the pressure is on the Eagles' offense to dominate because of the sieve this defense has become, but another level is attainable. 

Throw it to Brown more!

Brown was targeted just five times in Sunday's embarrassing loss to Arizona, hauling in four of those passes for 53 yards. It was the fewest times Brown has been targeted in a game since the Eagles' Week 11 win over Kansas City, as the Chiefs' defense blanketed Brown. The wideout was targeted only four times that game and he caught just one of those balls, but the Birds won. Winning cures all, but when losses of this magnitude are piling up, questions will rightfully arise.

The Eagles had a nearly 50-50 run-pass ratio in Week 17, running 23 times for 91 yards (3.96 yards per play) while throwing it 24 times for 184 yards (7.67 yards per play). Erasing some of those early down draws to Hurts that emit a collective groan from the fan base and cooking up more quick, over-the-middle throws to Brown, a constant in their 2022 playbook, would be wise and could save their season from disaster. Whenever Jalen Hurts connects on one of those slants to Brown, it's easy to wonder why they don't just do that three times per drive and march their way into the end zone. There's a difference between being predictable, which the Eagles have increasingly become, and possessing a setup so successful that even prepared defenses can't stop. This Hurts-to-Brown connection falls in the latter camp.

Eschewing the (deserved) negativity around the team for the moment, let's put some of Brown's numbers in perspective.

No receiver to wear midnight (or kelly..) green is doing what Brown is doing.

In 33 games in a two-year stretch, Brown has recorded 2,943 yards on 193 catches with 18 touchdowns to boot. If the Terrell Owens era doesn't end in a tire fire, perhaps Owens, a top-three receiver in the history of the sport, out-paces Brown, but we're not dealing in hypotheticals here. Brown is unmatched.


 Player YearsRec Yds  TDs
A.J. Brown '22-'23 193 294318 
DeVonta Smith '22-'23 176 226214 
Irving Fyar '96-'97 174 251117 
Mike Quick '83-'84 130 246122 
Harold Carmichael '78-'79 107 194419 
 Tommy McDonald'61-'62 130 246122 


It's not a debate. He can be unstoppable.

Brown set the Eagles' single-season franchise record for receiving yards last year with 1,496. If the team correctly targets him on Sunday in the Meadowlands with an outside chance of still winning the division title, he could break his own record, standing just 49 yards away. 

There's been talk for a while about the Birds having a "tune-up" game. It was supposed to be each of the last two weeks, but never came to fruition. The defense will never be "tuned-up" at this rate and will likely get the doors blown off them at some point in January, but if the Eagles' offense is up to the Herculean task of entirely carrying this team, it starts with the ball going Brown's way early and often.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia A.J. Brown

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe
Limited - MIU_PhillyVoice_Main Article Image.jpg

Female sexual health – what every woman should know

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

South Jersey family welcomes twins born in different years
virtua voorhees twins new year's

Sponsored

Protect those who serve and keep us safe
Limited - NJ State Police

Health News

The biggest health trends of 2024: more pickleball, less alcohol
health trends 2024 pickleball

Music

World Cafe Live ready to start 2024 under leadership of new board chair
Paralee Knight world cafe live

Sixers

Sixers preview: Three players to watch on the upcoming homestand
Embiid Brunson 1.1.24

parties

Trade away unwanted Christmas presents during Dock Street Fishtown gift swap
dock street fishtown gift swap

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved