Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 18

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 17. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

After beating the Bills in overtime in Week 12, the Eagles stood at 10-1. They had the slight MVP favorite in Jalen Hurts. Their offense and defense had ranked among the top 10 in the NFL at various points in the season. And then? December brought an abject collapse, including one tighter-than-it-should've-been win over the Giants and four losses. The Eagles failed to surpass 19 points scored in three of those defeats. They've allowed 51 points in 60 second-half minutes at home vs. the Giants and Cardinals over the past two weeks. It was utterly bizarre that every time I tuned in to Sunday's loss to Arizona, the Cardinals had the ball. Philly has now coughed up control of the NFC East and must face the reality of having to play on the road in the playoffs, barring something wacky happening in Week 18. Are the Eagles cooked? I won't completely bail, but they're very much on double-secret probation and might be irreparable. This isn't exactly Constantinople falling, but it's shocking, nonetheless.

#JimmySays: "Something wacky happening" = The Cowboys somehow losing to a Commanders team that is currently slated to have the No. 2 overall pick that desperately needs a franchise quarterback for the first time in as long as I can remember. Oh, and also the Eagles winning a football game.

Biggest offseason contract to watch: WR DeVonta Smith The former Heisman Trophy winner is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be eligible for a new deal when the 2023 season comes to a close. The Eagles are usually proactive in extending core players early, knowing the price to retain them will only go up. That would mean Philly would have two well-paid receivers on the roster, with A.J. Brown entering the second year of his four-year, $100 million deal. The skill position contracts are getting pricey, but Smith is an ascending player whom the Eagles will likely want to keep around for a long time. -- Tim McManus

#JimmySays: It'd be nice if the Eagles used Brown and Smith instead of calling quarterback runs on 1st/2nd and long.

The lesson: Matt Patricia is never the answer The Eagles have won 11 games this season and still can’t seem to help but panic. Their most recent abrupt move was to elevate Patricia to defensive play caller. On Sunday, the Eagles’ defensive success rate (40.8 percent) was their worst in a game since 2006, according to TruMedia. The Cardinals finished with 449 yards and marched 70 yards on their fourth-quarter, game-winning drive. The Eagles have lost four of their last five. (More lessons learned about former Patriots assistants below.)

#JimmySays: I found the results of this poll, uh, surprising, a couple weeks ago.

80 percent! I get that defense was struggling with Desai and a change made sense, but people were happy with that guy taking over? Like, how?

QB Jalen Hurts has accounted for a team-record 38 touchdowns (23 passing, 15 rushing). However he might have to push that figure to 58 in the playoffs if this spiraling squad has any shot of returning to Super Sunday.

#JimmySays: What?

The Eagles blowing a 21-6 lead and losing to the Cardinals at home is the most damaging loss of the NFL season. Philly probably gave away the division with that loss. And the worst part is they were completely outplayed. The Cardinals outgained them 449 yards to 275. The game exposed how the bottom has fallen out for Philly. It's hard to see them fixing all their issues, particularly a bad defense, this late in the season.

#JimmySays: The Bengals' loss to the Ravens in November when Joe Burrow was lost for the season was the most damaging, but if we're not including games in which guys got injured, I'm inclined to agree with the sentiment here.

They have major issues as they fell out of controlling their fate to win the NFC East by losing to the Cardinals. They have defensive issues in a big way.

#JimmySays: CBS with the fire🔥 analysis as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 2.0 Week 2: 2.8 📉 Week 3: 2.7 📈 Week 4: 2.8 📉 Week 5: 2.7 📈

Week 6: 2.0 📈 Week 7: 4.3 📉 Week 8: 2.0 📈 Week 9: 1.0 📈 (clean sweep at 1) 🧹 Week 10: 1.5 📉 Week 11: 1.0 📈 (clean sweep at 1) 🧹 Week 12: 1.0 📈 (clean sweep at 1) 🧹 Week 13: 1.0 📈 (clean sweep at 1) 🧹 Week 14: 2.8 📉 Week 15: 4.0 📉 Week 16: 5.2 📉 Week 17: 5.0 📈 Week 18: 9.3 📉

