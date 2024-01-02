NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 18 edition

A wild Week 17 of the NFL season is in the books, and the NFC playoff picture is coming into clearer focus. We have one new obituary this week, the Minnesota Vikings.

Obituary: Vikings (7-9)

In 2022, the Vikings played an easy schedule and finished with a 13-4 record despite a point differential of -3 and a DVOA ranking of 28 (!). As such, they were about as good a candidate for regression as imaginable. And sure enough, they'll finish with at least five fewer wins than they did in 2022. It's fair to note that Kirk Cousins was lost for season with a torn Achilles, and the Vikings finished up with guys like Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens, and Jaren Hall, but it's also fair to note that the Vikings were still only 4-4 in Cousins' starts.

Here are the last 10 playoff teams that had a negative point differential and what they did the following season (not including 2022):

Team Point differential Record the next season? 2021 Steelers -55 9-8, no playoffs 2021 Raiders -65 6-11, no playoffs 2020 Browns -11 8-9, no playoffs 2019 Texans -7 4-12, no playoffs 2017 Titans -22 9-7, no playoffs 2017 Bills -57 6-10, no playoffs 2016 Lions -12 9-7, no playoffs 2016 Dolphins -17 6-10, no playoffs 2016 Texans -49 4-12, no playoffs 2014 Panthers -35 15-1, playoffs



So, you know, nine in a row. There were actually three other teams in 2022 that made the playoffs with a negative point differential — the Dolphins (-2 in 2022), Giants (-6), and Buccaneers (-45). The Dolphins are in, the Giants are out, and the Bucs... we'll see.

The Vikings will have to decide this offseason if they want to pay Cousins big money to come back or start over with a young guy. I sympathize with their beat writers on that boring-ass main offseason storyline.

Graveyard





Hierarchy

10) Falcons (7-9): Last week we noted that all of the following had to happen for the NFC South to be won by a team with a losing record:

The Bears beat the Falcons Week 17. The Saints beat the Buccaneers Week 17. The Panthers beat the Buccaneers Week 18. The Falcons beat the Saints Week 18.

The Bears did indeed beat the Falcons and the Saints beat the Bucs. Halfway there! (Oh, and if that happens the Falcons will win the NFC South.) Last week: 10 9) Saints (8-8): The Saints and Falcons will be playing each other, while also watching the score of the Bucs-Panthers game. If the Bucs beat the Panthers, the Bucs clinch and the Saints and Falcons are out. If the Bucs lose, the then the winner of the Saints-Falcons game will win the NFC South. Last week: 9