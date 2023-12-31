WATCH: 49ers celebrate Eagles loss, one seed clinch

The Eagles, with the division and playoff positioning on the line, crumbled to Jonathan Gannon's Cardinals in a 35-31 collapse.

There's still a chance at winning the NFC East, but they're neck and neck with the Cowboys again and are going to need help to do it. As for any hope of rallying to catch up to the 49ers and claim the NFC's No. 1 seed? Yeah, that's out the window now.

And if you can endure any more salt in the wound, here's Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle coming off the field after the Niners' 27-10 win over Washington to watch the Eagles' implosion and the moment San Francisco clinched the one seed (as captured by Fangirl Sports' Tracy Sandler):

The 49ers are the unstoppable juggernaut now (unless they're playing the Ravens) and the NFC's top dog, while the Eagles – though still a playoff team – have just been unraveling at the seams for the past month. The defense can't tackle or cover, the offense has grown stagnant with predictable and uninspired playcalling, and the fans at the Linc spent much of Sunday booing the team off the field. Morale is at a sever low with only one week left in the season. What went wrong: Just about everything as Eagles blow it against Cardinals

Things are a whole lot different now since the NFC Championship just shy of a year ago.