Playoff picture: Eagles need a miracle to win NFC East

The Eagles had a golden opportunity to be in contention for a 1-seed, and have the inside track for a 2-seed — but that all went by the wayside when the defense fell miserably flat against the Cardinals in a stunning 35-31 loss in Week 17.

At 11-5, the Eagles will be in the postseason, without a doubt, but they will now need some help to earn a home playoff game.

Before we break down the scenarios, here's a look at the current NFC standings (which we'll update after the Seahawks play the Steelers later this afternoon):

Team Record 49ers 12-4 Cowboys 11-5 Lions 11-5 Buccaneers 8-8 Eagles 11-5 Rams 9-7 Seahawks 8-7

It's really simple as far as the final seeding goes. If the Cowboys win next week, the Eagles are the 5-seed.

The 3-seed...

The only way the Eagles can win the NFC East and hold the 3-seed in the postseason is if they beat the Giants in New York next week, and the Commanders somehow defeat the Cowboys in Week 18. If both teams finish the year at 12-5, or at 11-6, the Cowboys would hold the tiebreaker for the division crown.

The Eagles are shutout now from getting the No. 2 seed because of a tiebreaking loss with the Lions, who are battling with Dallas for that spot in the final week of the season.

The 5-seed...

Short of a miracle in the season's final week, the Eagles will be playing a road game to open the playoffs at the winner of the NFC South division, which is looking like the Buccaneers even though they lost in Week 17. If they won that game, they'd then be playing either the Cowboys, 49ers or Lions on the road in the Divisional Round — should they still be alive.

