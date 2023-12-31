Kyler Murray wears Sidney Crosby jersey to Eagles-Cardinals game

As Eagles fans prepare for the return of Jonathan Gannon on Sunday afternoon, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tried to pull the ultimate troll move while entering Lincoln Financial Field.

Wearing a Sidney Crosby Penguins jersey, repping one of the most despited athletes in Philadelphia sports history, strolled into the Linc:

From a cursory search, I could find no concrete connections between Murray and Crosby. Murray is from Texas. Crosby is from Nova Scotia.

Perhaps Murray is just taking the Mike Scott route and wearing hockey jerseys for the sake of looking good, but this feels like a calculated move.

