More Sports:

December 31, 2023

Kyler Murray wears Sidney Crosby jersey to Eagles-Cardinals game

In an expert troll move, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray showed up the Eagles-Cards game in a Sidney Crosby Penguins jersey.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Kyler-Murray-Cardinals-Eagles_123123_USAT Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports

Kyler Murray does not have any real Pennsylvania ties.

As Eagles fans prepare for the return of Jonathan Gannon on Sunday afternoon, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tried to pull the ultimate troll move while entering Lincoln Financial Field.

Wearing a Sidney Crosby Penguins jersey, repping one of the most despited athletes in Philadelphia sports history, strolled into the Linc:

From a cursory search, I could find no concrete connections between Murray and Crosby. Murray is from Texas. Crosby is from Nova Scotia.

Perhaps Murray is just taking the Mike Scott route and wearing hockey jerseys for the sake of looking good, but this feels like a calculated move.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Penguins Kyler Murray Sidney Crosby

Videos

Featured

Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Independence Blue Cross is hosting a food drive at IBX RiverRink Winterfest
Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Violent crime in Philly decreased this year, keeping in line with a trend among other U.S. cities
Philly crime 2023 statistics

Sponsored

IBX hosting food drive at Winterfest
Limited - Winterfest IBX Food Drive

Health News

The biggest health trends of 2024: more pickleball, less alcohol
health trends 2024 pickleball

Music

World Cafe Live ready to start 2024 under leadership of new board chair
Paralee Knight world cafe live

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers' point streak finally snapped against Predators
Joel-Farabee-Flyers-Preds-12.21.23-NHL.jpg

Arts & Culture

New art installation at North Philly's InLiquid Gallery explores queer identities
InLiquid beLONGING Wolensky Castle Vanity

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved